The Unach university community activated a donation campaign to contribute to those affected in Alausí.

About 198 leveling and career students who are educated at the National University of Chimborazo (Unach), are part of the numbers affected by the landslide that devastated five neighborhoods in Alausí. The students from this town, from this Wednesday, March 29, 2023, received assistance from the institutional authorities who, after learning of this tragic event, activated a donation campaign among the entire university community. Representatives of the Rectorate and the Department of Student Welfare of the Unach, traveled to the canton to deliver food kits and other essential items that will benefit students and their families. Among the 198 students, four are extremely vulnerable, as they lost their homes and family members in this dangerous event. This is the case of Danny Lema, a Clinical Laboratory student, who is going through a difficult time in his life.

The student lost a large part of his family in the landslide that surprised the entire population. So far, the search and rescue teams have managed to identify the body of his father; however, there would remain that of his mother, his three brothers, four nephews, her grandmother and her sister-in-law, who would still be found among the rubble. Danny’s story immediately went viral on different social networks; close friends request help from the population.

