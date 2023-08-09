Ünal satisfied – new signing Kalajdzic scores twice

Christian Mauersberger scored the Kickers lead in Weilimdorf. Photo: Press photo Baumann/Hansjürgen Britsch

The Kickers move into the next round of the WFV Cup competition with a befitting 7-0 win at the state league club TSV Weilimdorf.

Third competitive game, third win: things are going flawlessly for the Stuttgarter Kickers this season. After a befitting 7-0 on Tuesday evening at the state league team TSV Weilimdorf, the Blues are in the round of 16 of the association cup competition. The coach was accordingly satisfied. “We have intensive days behind us and the team has solved this task confidently,” said Mustafa Ünal.

Daniel Kalajdzic scores twice

Compared to the previous 1-0 opening coup in the regional league in Offenbach, Ünal had changed his starting XI to six positions. But that did not detract from their own superiority over the blatant outsider. Loris Maier (19th/38th) and newcomer Daniel Kalajdzic (74th, penalty kick/79th) each scored twice. Christian Mauersberger (16′), Flamur Berisha (59′) and David Stojak (90′) also netted. In front of the Weilimdorf record crowd of 1250 spectators, one person in particular prevented further goals: Dominik Ferdek, the goalkeeper of the hosts who otherwise played under the Kickers in three divisions.

Meanwhile, the all-clear in the case of Paul Polauke: Ünal described the early substitution of the defender as a “precautionary measure”. Just a pinch. The 23-year-old should be fit again by the next game: on Saturday (2 p.m.) the league promotion duel with TuS Koblenz will follow at home.