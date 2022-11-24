Home News Unanimous yes in the Chamber to a motion to combat violence against women
The Chamber unanimously approved the joint motion linked to the prevention of the phenomenon of violence against women. In the document, the Government undertakes to give priority to the “continuation of policies to combat domestic violence”. Among the other most important points we find “the implementation of resources destined for the Fund for equal opportunities policies” and a Fund for “victims of international violent crimes”. Finally, the document invites the Government to set up a vast awareness campaign aimed at men.

