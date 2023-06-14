Unannounced and unannounced inspections!Shanxi’s major accident hazard rectification, supervision and inspections are in full swing – 黄河新闻网

Unannounced and unannounced inspections!The supervision and inspection of major accident hidden dangers in Shanxi is in full swing

Yellow River News Network News (Reporter Hou Jingang)On June 14, the reporter learned from the Office of the Shanxi Provincial Safety Committee that in order to solidly promote the 2023 special investigation and rectification of major accident hazards in the province, the Provincial Safety Committee Office launched the 2023 special investigation and rectification of major accident hazards in the province from June to the end of December. The situation is supervised and inspected.

This time, it is divided into provincial supervision and inspection and special supervision and inspection. The provincial supervision and inspection is divided into 5 inspection groups, all led by department-level leaders, mainly in 11 cities and 24 key enterprises stationed by the central government in Shanxi and the province. Carry out full-coverage supervision and inspection; special supervision and inspection shall inspect the competent departments and enterprises in each city and county according to the industry field, and the key cities, counties (districts, cities) and directly supervised enterprises require full-coverage inspections.

Supervision and inspections adopt a combination of consulting materials, on-site inspections, discussion exchanges, and attending meetings to implement key tasks for enterprises, departments, party committees, and governments to implement the 2023 special investigation and rectification of major accident hazards; the province’s major accident hazard special investigation and rectification 2023 action Progress; According to the major accident hazard judgment standards or inspection items, the organization and implementation of major accident hazard investigation and rectification; the implementation of key tasks in 2023 and other content to carry out supervision and inspection. In principle, the monthly supervision and inspection shall not be less than 10 days, and special supervision and inspection shall be carried out for grassroots and enterprises during major festivals and key periods.

The Office of the Provincial Safety Commission requires that key areas, key industries, crowded places, and key positions that are prone to accidents should be supervised and inspected in key areas where work progress is slow, major hidden dangers are not effectively rectified, and accidents occur frequently. For the clues of problems and hidden dangers of major accidents found in the inspection, it is necessary to feed back to the municipal safety committee and the enterprise and follow up the supervision to ensure that the hidden problems are solved.