uncertainty about the future is transversal – Cover News

A study carried out by Bva Doxa for Invesco involved four generations of Italians, Boomers (56-67 years), GenerationX (35-55 years), Millennials (25-34 years) and GenZ (18-24 years) to compare them on key issues of the present and the future. Today, grandparents, parents, children and grandchildren are united by a strong sense of uncertainty, to a greater extent from 25 years of age, minus the GenZ,

Very concerned about the current economic and social instability, the fears of Italians emerge even more when it comes to the future repercussions of the current general situation. Position shared by all generations, but more marked among GenZ and Boomers. Among the priority issues, for all generations, the cost of living is in first place (63%), in second place the health system (57%), then the environment, society and governance (56%).

Health, income, sustainability are priorities

In the ranking of what is considered most important, health comes first for all generations, followed by having sufficient income for one’s needs (GenX and Boomers) and work-life balance (Millennials and GenZ). Sustainability remains an important value for everyone. That the future of the planet depends on sustainable choices, nobody denies it. Everyone agrees that intervening will be vital, but demotivation and disillusionment are spreading, as the behavior of the individual is perceived as insufficient. The task falls to the ‘major systems’: governments, industries, the law. Only GenZ wants to co-star.

Disheartened by society, work, the state and finance

Institutions generally do not enjoy great esteem by the interviewees, who consider family and friends much more important and fulfilling, while the greatest discontent is registered with work/study, society, the role of private companies and the Italian State, all last place.

Surprisingly, the most satisfied with companies/institutions are GenZ. The lack of trust also involves financial institutions. Financial matters remain incomplete, distant and exacerbate the sense of bewilderment, making the interviewees feel undecided, vulnerable and fragile.

In the present it is difficult to give up living standards

But what is the link between the present and the future? The concepts of today and tomorrow are closely related: one does not want to give up the present standard of life, and what was once ‘superfluous’ is now an integral part of everyday life. The idea of ​​sacrifice and renunciation almost disappears from the vocabulary, even for parents. And for the Boomers it is now an ancient and emptied word. The future is made up of defined and not too distant objectives and is identified in the short term (7 years). As far as progress and the digital dimension are concerned, the attitude of all generations is open, without particular ideological resistance. In particular, they appreciate Artificial Intelligence, but are still shown to be uncertain about the Metaverse.