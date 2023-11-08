Uncertainty and fear in Casanare due to the burning of a public service bus in the Yopal leaks – news

One of the most outstanding cultural events in Casanare, the Joropo Fest Festival, a stage that makes visible the cultural and creative wealth of the Orinoquía region, will take place from November 16 to 18, 2023 at the Business and Convention Center of the Casanare Chamber of Commerce Yopal headquarters.

The third version will have a large art gallery that will exhibit the works of more than 30 artists of sculpture, painting, drawing, photography and other expressions. In addition, 3 spectacular concerts will be held, and a varied program that includes entrepreneurship, tourism, art, gastronomy and recognitions such as the “Jaguar Tourism” awards and the “Cultural and Creative Corocora.”

Guest groups and more than 20 musical artists will participate in the event. Among those highlighted for November 16, Clemente Mérida and Mauricio Carvajal; on November 17 Chimó Psicodélico, El Yopo, Oscar Curvelo, Nancy Vargas and El Cuatro; and for November 18 Juan Farfán, Palo Cruza’o, Freiman Cárdenas, Stiven Correa and Canelita.

In addition to the cultural activities, the festival will have an academic agenda that makes up 18 workshops, 4 panels, 5 conferences that delve into topics such as copyright, photography, strategies in artificial intelligence, public policies and dance in Colombia, symphonic auditions , marketing, advertising, among others, to enrich knowledge of this important sector of the cultural and creative economy.

Joropódromo: “the essence of joropo”

More than 25 groups, with 300 dancers from Vichada, Arauca, Meta and Casanare, will participate in traditional and academic modalities, in a tour along Carrera 29, from 14th Street to 18th Street, from 9:00 am to 4 :00 pm on November 18.

The general public will be able to participate, in addition to the academic and cultural agenda, in the permanent tourism exhibitions and the art gallery. More information in www.joropofest.coFree entry.

