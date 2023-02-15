The situation in the country has generated anxiety among the gaming sector in the region, since, despite the fruitful recovery they have had after the pandemic, this year started with difficulty and the outlook seems to be very uncertain. . In addition, they have had to get on the ‘game’ of new technologies.

The gaming sector in the country has had a rapid and important recovery, however, the pandemic brought about a new dynamic that it has been adopting in order not to be harmed.

For last year the sector contributed more than $676,000 million to the health sector under the figure of exploitation rights. Of that figure, 45% corresponds to casinos, a sector that has not stopped growing since the end of the restrictions imposed as a result of the pandemic. However, this new validity has caused uncertainty due to the macroeconomic conditions of this year and expectations regarding the health and labor reforms.

Evert Montero, president of Fecoljuegos, explained that they closed the previous year exceeding the figures they registered before the pandemic, which was especially hard on casinos. “In the third quarter of 2022 we had almost 97,000 machines, an increase of 16% compared to the first quarter of 2021. The number of establishments has also been growing to reach 3,200 thanks to tax changes made by the Government of Iván Duque just before the pandemic,” he said.

He also made it clear that, in the quarter from July to September 2022, the latest figures available, the contributions of casinos to the health sector were more than $186,000 million. That is, an increase of 8% compared to the same month in 2021. All in all, real income for entrepreneurs in the sector increased 17%.

Despite this, one of the biggest problems in the industry is the price of the dollar, because the machines are bought and financed with this currency. In addition, inflation has them in ‘check’ since normally the first thing to be cut is the entertainment sector.

All this has generated that the betting amount projections for the last quarter of 2022 already show a slight slowdown compared to previous periods. In fact, some casinos are already selling their operations in the face of mounting debt and uncertainty.

Between restrictions and innovation

Neiva (29) and Pitalito (9) are the municipalities that bet the most on this business model, followed by Garzón, Gigante and La Plata. Carlos Alberto Álvarez Ortiz, accounting and financial advisor to two gaming companies in Neiva, clarified that we must start from the panorama that was experienced during the pandemic.

According to what he explained, for the year 2020 Coljuegos (regulatory entity of the monopoly of gambling in the country), gave the order to close all the establishments under its jurisdiction as of April and this measure was carried out until the month of October, which meant that the casinos were totally closed and they were coupled to the various provisions regarding rental expenses, public services and payroll. It was there that strategies aimed at fulfilling those obligations were sought.

Once Coljuegos authorized the partial opening for the month of October, the reins were gradually taken over. “Initially, only 50% of the total capacity that was held in the casinos is authorized to open, which is measured by the number of electronic machines that are available, including roulette wheels.

However, for the month of February 2021, it already authorizes the entire part corresponding to total occupancy, that is, it could already be opened under some specific conditions due to the effects of the pandemic,” explained Álvarez Ortiz.

This is how it was possible to meet the year 2021 with some important economic conditions, but obviously not with those expected since these fixed expenses mentioned above had to be assumed. It was really there that the sector began to recover with great force, but with great challenges.

In this way, the year 2022 closed with the expected economic results, complying with all tax obligations that allowed games of luck and chance to generate great profitability.

A positive close and an uncertain start

He then assured that, “during 2022 we did not have any problem with any new regulations, however, for this year the expectation for the tax and labor reform began, which could affect us with the increase in VAT”.

It is worth emphasizing that games of luck and chance pay Value Added Tax, in addition to administration expenses and monopoly exploitation rights. The latter are paid to Coljuegos and the VAT is transferred to the tax office of the National Government. The foregoing makes it clear that the amount contributed to the health sector comes from the 393 legal operators in the country, who manage 101,202 authorized machines.

Faced with the financial situation of these business models, it was fulfilled during the previous year. “You have to keep in mind that every day you have to be more innovative. With respect to the year 2021, in the budget issue we went down to 70%, while in 2022 we reached 112%, which means that income normalized and apart from that we grew a little more, at least as established in the CPI”, he reported.

Fight against illegality

However, he stressed that the outlook, in this sense, could be favorable, taking into account that Coljuegos is undergoing an inspection and follow-up process with the different authorities in order to forcefully attack the illegality in the exploitation of games of luck and chance. Is that the most real threat to the sector is illegality.

There are 50,000 illegal machines in the country, a third of the total. These machines are not subject to taxes so they can give more generous prizes. It is a tough competition.

“If we look in the city of Neiva, several casinos have been opening and we see that before we did not have so much luck and chance. It must be taken into account that the municipality must control that part because when we see what corresponds to these casinos, which are the ones that contribute to a large extent to health, we are concerned that by not exercising control in a timely manner, it will not be possible to exercise it with the obligations pertinent”, determined the adviser.

Under all this logic, for the expert, the validity of 2023 will be positive, but if the transformation of the sector is understood and implemented, since that success will be reduced to online games that have been showing a growing behavior due to the same dynamics carried out. in recent years.

Therefore, many of the casinos in the capital of Huilense will point you to that line specifically since what makes the difference is the latest technology and the novelty that each game has in an electronic machine.

challenges

“That offers security against the economic investment that is being made in terms of what has to do with the payment of the prize and regulation that Coljuegos gives. So the expectation is in that line for this year. In these localized games, what we should always look at is the technology of the machines because that is what attracts attention, in addition, that the games are constantly updated and according to that, they seek to be innovative and have the expectation that the game requires. client”, commented Álvarez Ortiz.

In addition to this, they will focus on improving the physical structure of these business models, since the purpose is for them to become pleasant places where adequate care is provided, in fact, snacks are usually provided. Hence the importance of being in search of strategies that allow the maintenance of casinos in the market, which is complex since there is more competition every day.

He thus concluded that, “Here what is sought is to sustain it, many strategies are made and all with labor and suppliers from the region.”

Finally, Ingrid Castaño Rodríguez, owner of a casino in the center of Neiva, said that they started a very bad 2023 due to the economic dynamics that have tightened the ‘pocket’ of citizens. “Last year there was a 78% increase in profits, but I think that this 2023 is coming very hard due to the economic situation, everything is very expensive and that drives away customers. We are thinking of doing raffles and carrying out strategies that attract them, ”she indicated.