Uncle Kai’s storytelling debut at the 21st Beijing International Book Festival, leading the trend of children’s reading with high-quality stories-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Uncle Kai’s storytelling debut at the 21st Beijing International Book Festival, high-quality stories lead children’s reading trend

On June 15, the 21st Beijing International Book Festival was grandly opened at the National Convention Center. The theme of this year's book festival is "Reading in Beijing and the Five Continents", attracting publishers, writers and readers from all over the world. As a representative brand in the field of children's content in China, Kaishu Storytelling appeared in the audio-visual experience zone of digital publishing. And readers and audiences demonstrated the positive development momentum of China's children's content industry and attracted widespread attention. In the digital publishing audio-visual experience area that focuses on "immersive experience" in the book festival, Uncle Kai set up a large animation display screen to broadcast its children's Chinese animation "Uncle Kai·Meow School" and the upcoming popular science adventure animation "Magic Library" trailer, among them, "Uncle Kai Meow School" was selected into the "Chinese Classic Folk Story Animation Creation Project" by the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television. Because of its interesting and informative content and style of painting, it is widely loved by children aged 4-6 . The booth is also equipped with a large APP experience screen, allowing visitors to experience the high-quality story content of Uncle Kai's family on devices other than mobile phones and tablets. In addition, Uncle Kai's storytelling doll experience area and the book display area of ​​the same story were arranged on site. The dolls come in various forms, covering traditional culture, four major classics, historical stories, popular science investigations, etc., with cartoon appearance and rich story content. , attracting visitors to the exhibition to stop and experience. The picture shows Uncle Kai's booth display at the Beijing International Book Festival At the event site, Uncle Kai also specially set up a multi-dimensional display of its blockbuster IP "Magic Library", "Pocket Detective", and "Mai Xiaomi's 100 Troubles". Among the works, popular IPs that are widely loved by children Characters Ji Feifei and Mr. Kai Mutu met the guests in the form of cartoon dolls, and through game interaction, knowledge quiz and other activities, the atmosphere of the scene was stimulated, adding a lot of vitality and fun to the Book Festival. The picture shows Mr. Kai, the IP character of "Magic Library", interacting with the guests and saying hello Uncle Kai's storytelling is a children's content brand founded by Uncle Kai, the "King of Children's Stories" and national reading promotion ambassador. It is popular for its vivid and interesting stories and friendly and pleasant telling style. Since its establishment 9 years ago, Kaishu Storytelling has adhered to the mission of "creating high-quality content and letting children grow up in happiness", and has launched a wealth of children's stories such as fairy tales, fables, classics, history, and popular science, aiming to accompany every child with high-quality stories childhood. With rich creative experience and profound cultural heritage, Uncle Kai's stories not only fascinate children, but also allow adult readers to regain the joy of childhood while accompanying their children in the process of listening and reading. At present, the Uncle Kai Storytelling APP has broadcast more than 40,000 stories in total, known as the "Compendium of Chinese Children's Stories", and the average daily listening time of users is as long as 70 minutes. Children's reading is an important part of national reading promotion. In the age of digital media, "ear reading" is becoming a daily routine for children to read. For young children, listening to stories is just needed. Letting children listen (read) and how to listen (read) are not only the choices faced by parents, but also the direction of exploration for companies such as Kaishu Storytelling, which focuses on original children's content. This time, with the help of 2023 Beijing International During the Book Festival, Uncle Kai's storytelling also demonstrated to the outside world the innovation and expansion in exploring high-quality children's content, further highlighting the new look of Chinese children's reading in the new era. It is reported that the current Beijing International Book Festival will last until the 18th. The event brought together more than 400 Chinese and foreign publishing organizations, and focused on displaying and selling more than 100,000 high-quality publications. Over 100 events in 4 days will bring a wonderful feast of reading culture.

