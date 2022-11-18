Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 18th Question: Out-and-out, scientific and precise implementation of optimized measures for epidemic prevention and control——Twenty optimization measures Hot Questions and Answers Part 2

Xinhua News Agency reporter

Since the release of the 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control work, various localities have adopted various measures to implement them in detail, concentrating their efforts to fight the battle against the epidemic in key areas.

To improve the effectiveness of epidemic prevention work, how can nucleic acid testing be “neither increased layer by layer, nor reduced at will”? There are clusters of epidemics in some areas, how to implement hierarchical and classified diagnosis and treatment? What is the new progress in the orderly promotion of the new crown virus vaccination? In response to hot issues of public concern, relevant experts from the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council responded authoritatively.

Question 1: Scientifically and accurately organize and carry out nucleic acid testing, how to “neither increase the number layer by layer, nor reduce the number at will”?

Answer: The ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and the 20 optimization measures have made clear regulations on normalized nucleic acid testing and regional nucleic acid testing after a local epidemic occurs, requiring all regions to scientifically and accurately organize and carry out nucleic acid testing based on the risk of the epidemic.

The first is the requirement for normalized nucleic acid testing. Areas where no epidemics have occurred mainly strictly implement the nucleic acid testing requirements for risky positions and key personnel, so as to ensure that high-quality nucleic acid testing meets the frequency requirements, and do not arbitrarily miss or miss testing. However, the scope of nucleic acid testing cannot be expanded without authorization.

The second is the regional nucleic acid testing requirements after a local epidemic occurs. After a local epidemic occurs, on the basis of epidemiological investigations, it is necessary to comprehensively study and judge factors such as the size of the population in the area where the epidemic occurred, whether the source of infection is clear, whether there is a risk of community transmission, and whether the transmission chain is clear, and determine the corresponding nucleic acid testing plan.

The third is the relevant requirements for inspection of nucleic acid test certificates in public places. In order to effectively prevent the spread of the epidemic, cross-regional migrants must take airplanes, high-speed rail, trains, inter-provincial long-distance passenger vehicles, inter-provincial passenger ships and other means of transportation with a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours. On-site inspection”, those staying in hotels and tourist attractions need to check the health code and the certificate of negative nucleic acid test within 72 hours. Special populations such as infants and young children under the age of 3 are exempted from checking the negative nucleic acid test certificate.

The “arrival inspection” for cross-provincial migrants refers to the establishment of nucleic acid sampling points at airports, railway stations, long-distance passenger stations, expressway provincial boundary service areas, ports, etc. According to the principle of “restricting movement”, the nucleic acid testing service is carried out. “Land inspection” is not inconsistent with the national mutual recognition requirements for nucleic acid test results.

Question 2: In the 20 optimization measures, it is proposed to formulate a classified diagnosis and treatment plan for new coronary pneumonia. How to understand “grading and classification”? Does this mean that in the future, the diagnosis and treatment of patients with new coronary pneumonia should be classified and classified?

Answer: Among the 20 optimization measures, it is very important to strengthen the construction of medical resources, including formulating hierarchical and classified diagnosis and treatment plans, and increasing treatment resources. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, my country has carried out hierarchical and classified treatment of patients by strengthening the capacity building of designated hospitals, shelter hospitals, and fever clinics:

The purpose of strengthening the construction of designated hospitals is to mainly treat patients with severe illness, critical illness and serious illness tendency. This requires all localities to designate hospitals with strong comprehensive capabilities and high levels of treatment as designated hospitals. The designated hospitals are equipped with sufficient treatment beds according to the local population size. %.

The purpose of strengthening the construction of square cabin hospitals is to mainly treat asymptomatic infections and mild infections. This requires all localities to follow the principle of combining emergency services and relying on some existing large venues to make preparations for shelter hospitals and medical care in advance. Once a cluster of epidemics occurs, the shelter hospital can be activated in the shortest time and patients can be admitted as soon as possible.

Strengthening the construction of fever clinics is to identify suspicious patients as soon as possible. This requires hospitals above the second level to set up fever clinics, so that they can be set up and opened as much as possible, and the responsibility system for the first visit should be strictly implemented. If positive infections are identified, they should be quickly transferred to designated hospitals or shelter hospitals for treatment, so as to truly realize early detection, early diagnosis, early reporting, and early treatment.

Question 3: Netizens are concerned, what new progress has been made in the orderly promotion of the new crown virus vaccination?

Answer: According to the 20 optimization measures, it is necessary to promote the vaccination of the new crown virus in an orderly manner. Formulate a plan to accelerate the promotion of vaccination, and accelerate the improvement of vaccination coverage, especially for the elderly. Accelerate the development of monovalent or multivalent vaccines with broad-spectrum protective effects, and promote approval in accordance with laws and regulations.

Faced with the complex epidemic situation, vaccination is still an effective measure for active immunization. Vaccination needs to comprehensively consider factors such as safety, effectiveness, accessibility and affordability, and adhere to the principles of law, regulation and respect for science. At present, relevant departments are formulating a plan to accelerate the vaccination of the new crown virus.

