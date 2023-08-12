Unconventional Path to Permanent Residence: Becoming an Informant for a Green Card

Uncommon Path to a Green Card: Becoming an Informant

In the quest for obtaining permanent residence or a Green Card in the United States, there are various legal routes. However, an unconventional and lesser-known approach has emerged, offering a unique way to achieve such status – by becoming an informant, more commonly known as a Non-Immigrant S. This little-discussed pathway involves collaborating with a law enforcement agency and serving as a witness or informant.

To embark on this process, the concerned agency that has benefited from the provided information must endorse the Green Card application on behalf of the witness or informant. However, it is essential to fulfill the terms and conditions stipulated under the S classification to be eligible.

As disclosed by the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), only federal and state law enforcement agencies are authorized to initiate such a request. Additionally, applications can also be submitted through the United States Federal Prosecutors’ Offices. In such cases, the same agency that originally applied for S nonimmigrant status on behalf of the individual would be responsible for the Green Card request.

Interestingly, one significant aspect that remains largely unknown is that relatives of informants can also apply for a Green Card if they meet the established requirements.

For S Nonimmigrants, the process is relatively straightforward. Initially, one must submit Form I-854, the Interagency File on Witnesses or Foreign Informant. Once the case is approved, the next step involves submitting Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status.

USCIS advises applicants to mark “h” in Part 2 of Form I-485 and explicitly mention “Non Immigrant S” or “S-Qualified Family Member” on the line beside box “h”. These crucial steps are essential for achieving the primary objective – obtaining a Green Card in the United States.

Although this method may not be widely touted or publicized, it presents a unique opportunity for individuals who have played a vital role in assisting law enforcement agencies. As the USCIS sheds light on this less-known path, more potential informants may explore this option to secure permanent residence.

