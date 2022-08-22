Listen to the audio version of the article

The vote of the under 25 for the Senate will weigh more in the South than in the Regions of the Center-North. In the political elections on 25 September, together with the cut of the parliamentarians, there will be another absolute novelty: the lowering of the age necessary to elect senators from 25 to 18 years. In practice, the electoral body will be identical to that of the Chamber. The incidence of young voters in the Senate, however, will not be the same throughout Italy.

Il Sole 24 Ore calculated the effect of the new rules starting from Istat data on the resident population as of 1 January and excluding foreign citizens (who do not vote). By estimating those who will have turned 18 on election day – and who will therefore be able to go to the polling stations – we can measure the enlargement of the audience on a territorial basis. In relative terms, the greatest impact will be in Campania, where young people between 18 and 25 will represent 10% of those entitled to vote. This is about 445 thousand voters out of 4.5 million, who before the constitutional law 1/2021 would not have voted for the Senate, but only for the Chamber. At the national level, it can be estimated that the number of “new” voters in the Senate is just under 3.8 million, with an incidence of 8.2% of the total number of eligible voters.

In all regions of the South, the percentage is above the national level, reaching an average of 9.2 percent. The greater presence of young people undoubtedly affects, linked to a lower birth rate than in the Center-North. Campania, for example, has the lowest average age in Italy. Furthermore, it is necessary to consider the lower incidence of foreign citizens in the South on the total Istat resident population.

Greater impact in Lombardy

As expected, the greatest impact in absolute terms is recorded in Lombardy, the most populous region: here the under 25s entitled to vote are about 600 thousand, however, equal to 8% of the total, a point below the South.

The effect of the lowering of the age is instead milder in the Regions with an average older population: Liguria (6.9%) and Sardinia (7.1%).