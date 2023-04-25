Under pressure: Organic sometimes costs the same as conventional

13
“Always cheap”, “Organic campaign”, “-25%”: These stickers can currently be found on many organic dairy and poultry products on retail shelves. On Monday, for example, an organic Gouda cheese cost 2.99 euros in a branch, just as much as a conventional Gouda, as an OÖN local inspection showed – the organic product had more content at 175 grams (compared to 150) .
See also School, in Italy the number of pupils collapses: the return home of non-resident teachers and the stabilization of precarious teachers are moving away