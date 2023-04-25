Home » Under pressure: Organic sometimes costs the same as conventional
News

Under pressure: Organic sometimes costs the same as conventional

by admin
Under pressure: Organic sometimes costs the same as conventional

“Always cheap”, “Organic campaign”, “-25%”: These stickers can currently be found on many organic dairy and poultry products on retail shelves. On Monday, for example, an organic Gouda cheese cost 2.99 euros in a branch, just as much as a conventional Gouda, as an OÖN local inspection showed – the organic product had more content at 175 grams (compared to 150) .

See also  School, in Italy the number of pupils collapses: the return home of non-resident teachers and the stabilization of precarious teachers are moving away

You may also like

Strengthen the theoretical armament, learn deeply and act...

USA: House prices rise again slightly – Case-Shiller-Index

Report of rape of a former Menudo revives...

They kill an ELN member responsible for the...

ATOSS software shares with premiums: ATOSS makes significantly...

Confirmed! Joe Biden will be a candidate for...

Environmental leaders from the biogeographic Chocó travel to...

The streets of Shanghai are now full of...

At least 33 animals: probably five packs of...

Hundreds of migrants jump into the Rio Grande,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy