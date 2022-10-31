The meeting of the Council of Ministers is underway at Palazzo Chigi. On the agenda a single decree with urgent rules on justice, postponement of the entry into force of the penal reform and life imprisonment, of Covid, with the anticipation of the end of the vaccine obligation for health professionals, and the close on public gatherings such as rave parties. During the meeting, the undersecretaries were appointed. The first names: Sgarbi alla Cultura, Rauti alla Difesa, Fazzolari for the implementation of the program. Valentini to Economic Development, Prisco, Ferro and Molteni to the Interior, while Delmastro and Ostellari to Justice. Al Mef Albano, Freni and Savino. At the Gava Ecological Transition. Bitonci undersecretary of the Mise. La Pietra and D’Eramo Agriculture.

Giuseppe Mangialavori, on the other hand, mentioned in a ‘Ndrangheta investigation, is out of the government team. The exponent Ronzulli forerunner will not be undersecretary, just as Ugo Cappellacci and Paolo Barelli seem outside. Instead of Mangialavori there should be Maria Tripodi.

In all, 2 deputy ministers and 9 undersecretaries went to the League