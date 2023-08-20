Under the auspices of Jamiat Ulema District Waqarabad, a writing competition on “Education of Islam” was held, participation of more than 2,300 students in Tandoor, Kodingal and Waqarabad.

Organized writing competition on “Education of Islam” under the auspices of Jamia Ulama District Waqarabad

In Tandoor, Kodingal and Waqarabad 2,300 Participation of more than 100,000 students, including non-Muslim students

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 20. August

Tandoor

Under the patronage of Hazrat Hafiz Pir Shabbir Ahmed, President of Jamiat Ulema Telangana and Andhra, Jamiat Ulema Waqarabad District has organized a large number of valuable prizes every year for the purpose of introducing basic religious education to the students of schools and colleges. A written competition is conducted.

Today as a link in the same chain 20 On Sunday, August, a written competition titled “Education of Islam” was organized simultaneously in three assembly constituencies of Waqarabad district, Waqarabad, Tandoora and Kodingal.

Tandoor

Maulana Muhammad Abdullah Azhar Qasmi, President Jamiat Ulema District Waqarabad under the supervision of Tandoori Metro Function Hall. 1700 More than students and female students participated. While Maulana Muhammad Abdul Basit, under the supervision of President Jamiat Ulema Kodingal, in this competition held in Junior College Kodingal. 400 The students participated there under the supervision of Mufti Mohammad Zainuddin Qasmi and Maulana Abrar Waqarabad in Ambedkar Bhawan Waqarabad. 200 Students participated in this competition. Like every year, a large number of non-Muslim students also participated in this written competition.

Dr. Hafiz Abdul Salam, vice president of Jamiat Ulama District, Waqarabad, was the superintendent of this district level competition. While Hafiz Muhammad Raisuddin, Maulana Syed Farast Ali Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Ali Qasmi, Maulana Azharuddin Qasmi, Hafiz Abdul Qadir, were involved in making this competition successful. Mufti Syed Shakeel Ahmed Qasmi, Mufti Saeed Ahmed Qasmi, Maulana Naseeruddin Qasmi, Hafiz Muhammad Tawfiq, Hafiz Muhammad Yusuf Korangal, Hafiz Muhammad Naseeruddin Korangal, Maulana Usman Qasmi Daulatabad, Hafiz Muhammad Asif Korangal, Akram Darrani, Hafiz Shabir Waqarabad, Maulana Jamal Waqarabad. And the entire team of active members of Jamiat Ulema Waqarabad District besides Naeem Teacher actively participated.

Waqarabad

Maulana Muhammad Mossadegh Al Qasimi President City Jamiat Ulema Greater Hyderabad, Maulana Ejazuddin Siddiqui President Jamiat Ulema Chandrain Gutta, Mufti Muhammad Irfan Qasmi, Syed Asghar Hussain Muazif Lecturer Diet Waqarabad, Muhammad Tahir Qureshi, Maulana Muhammad Shakeel Ahmad Nizami as special guests in this competition held at Tandoor. , Muhammad Siraj Samdani former local Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Muhammad Zia Hope Medical and Marvelous Tandoor Marvelous Tandur#Apart from the officials of the city, dignitaries encouraged these students by participating.

Kodingal

In this regard, Maulana Abdul Rahman Athar Qasmi, General Secretary, Jamiat Ulema Zila Waqarabad, said that in this competition, writing facility was provided in Urdu, Roman Urdu and Telugu language and its study material was also distributed by Jamiat Ulema Waqarabad Zilla. He said that for the students participating in this competition

⬅️ In Group A: Intermediate and Degree students were included. 15 One thousand rupees, second prize 12 1000 rupees and under third prize 8 Cash prizes of Rs.1000 will be given.

⬅️ In Group-B, a group of students from 7th to 10th standard was formed and the successful students were awarded as the first prize. 10 One thousand rupees, second prize 8 1000 rupees and prize money as Rs 6 A cash prize of Rs.

⬅️ Group C consisting of third to sixth grade students was formed and these students who were successful in this competition were given the first prize. 5 Thousand rupees, second prize 3 Thousand rupees and third prize 2 A cash prize of Rs.1000 will be given.

According to Maulana Abdul Rehman Athar Qasmi, General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema District Waqarabad 14All the successful students of this competition will be given certificates of appreciation in addition to cash prize money in the meeting held at Metro Function Hall Tandoor on September.

