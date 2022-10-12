[The Epoch Times, October 12, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Jing reported) During the “November” period, due to the CCP authorities requiring all localities to “celebrate the festival on the spot”, the number of tourists across the country dropped significantly, and many popular scenic spots appeared “Upset”, such as Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan, which has a high degree of attention, the number of tourists received during the “November” holiday is only 211, which is not even a fraction of the previous year.

Jiuzhaigou, a famous scenic spot in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in Sichuan Province, which can accommodate 41,000 people a day, only welcomed 211 guests during the “November” period this year.

“Southern Weekend” recently reported that during the 7-day “November” holiday, Jiuzhaigou welcomed 1, 7, 4, 55, 60, 53, and 31 guests.

That is to say, on the day with the least number of people, that is, on October 1, there was only one tourist person.

A staff member of Jiuzhaigou Scenic Spot told Jiupai News on the 11th that when tourists from other provinces come to Jiuzhaigou, they need to make corresponding preparations before entering the scenic spot.

Tickets must be purchased on the WeChat public account of “Aba Tourism”. Tourists need to provide nucleic acid test screenshots, itinerary codes and other information for review. Tickets can be purchased after the review.

According to public information, Jiuzhaigou Scenic Area was listed as a World Natural Heritage in 1992; it was approved as a national 5A-level tourist attraction in 2007. On August 8, 2017, a major earthquake occurred in the Jiuzhaigou Scenic Area, many scenic spots collapsed, and the scenic spot was temporarily closed. The park will gradually reopen in September 2019. In September 2021, the entire scenic area will be reopened. However, this year’s “October” Golden Week encountered an escalation of official epidemic prevention and control.

On the eve of “November”, the CCP authorities demanded that all localities “celebrate the festival on the spot”. On September 28, Sichuan CDC issued a notice on epidemic prevention, requiring residents to “celebrate the festival locally” and reduce cross-city (state) flow.

According to data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Communist Party of China, during the 7-day “November” holiday in 2022, the number of domestic tourism trips and tourism revenue have dropped significantly year-on-year.

On October 5, the mainland travel blogger “Travel Section Chief” released a video. An inn owner in Lijiang City, Yunnan Province said that their inn room was already fully booked during the “November” period. Due to the epidemic, he quit. tens of thousands of orders.

The ancient city of Lijiang is listed as a famous historical and cultural city and is one of the important tourist towns in China.

As early as September 6, the Yunnan Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued a notice requesting that local festivals and vacations be encouraged, not to go out unless necessary, not to go to scenic spots and places with high traffic, and try not to go to border areas; to reduce gatherings and gatherings.

The epidemic broke out in Jinghong City, Xishuangbanna, Yunnan Province, a famous tourist city in China. On October 4, Jinghong City announced the closure of the city. Local flights, high-speed trains, and highways were suspended. A large number of passengers were trapped there.

In addition, another famous historical and cultural city in China, Fenghuang County, Hunan Province, was suddenly closed recently, causing a large number of tourists to be stranded, which aroused public dissatisfaction.

Local officials said that tourists stranded in the ancient city of Phoenix will visit the county’s A-level scenic spots for free next year. Netizens refuted this: “It is more important to take good care of foreign tourists during the stay period than to be free in the coming year. If you take good care of them, they will come next year if they are not free, and if you do not take good care of them, they will not come for free.”

