Under the Mid-Autumn Moonlight: 15 Consuls in Hong Kong Embrace Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritages

On the evening of September 27th, a special event titled “Under the Mid-Autumn Moonlight” took place at the Jao Tsung-I Academy in Hong Kong, showcasing Chinese intangible cultural heritages. Fifteen consuls from different countries in Hong Kong, along with nearly a hundred foreign business and financial professionals and local citizens, came together to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival and experience the unique charm of Chinese traditional customs.

The event featured a cultural bazaar that combined traditional Chinese clothing fashion shows, folk music performances, intangible cultural heritage demonstrations, and culinary experiences. It provided an immersive experience for participants to appreciate the traditional cultural values of “family reunion, full moon, and national unity.” The opening ceremony showcased “Chengdu Hanfu Week,” a collaboration between Hong Kong and Chengdu, featuring performances by actors portraying historical figures such as “Madame Huarui,” “Sima Xiangru,” and “Fan Li.” These actors interacted with the audience and foreign guests. Additionally, a Hanfu flash mob was held at the Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and Victoria Park. The event concluded with a grand performance of Chaozhou Luogu (gongs and drums), one of China‘s intangible cultural heritages, receiving continuous applause from the audience.

In addition to the performances, a craftsmanship workshop on intangible cultural heritage was set up in the folk customs pavilion. Participants had the opportunity to experience the production of wooden palace lanterns, tea art techniques, and taste Chinese delicacies such as mooncakes. Many consuls enthusiastically participated in activities such as calligraphy writing, embroidery learning, and palace lantern making. One participant, Morvarid Najafi from Iran, expressed his interest in participating in such a festive celebration in Hong Kong and gaining a deeper understanding of Chinese culture and traditions.

The exhibition on intangible cultural heritage also included a dialogue on Cantonese embroidery and Sichuan embroidery, presenting the unique beauty and charm resulting from their inheritance in two different regions.

The current cultural event, “Under the Mid-Autumn Moonlight,” was organized by Bauhinia Cultures Holdings. It aimed to showcase the elegance of Chinese traditional culture to the world while connecting people from different regions to appreciate regional integration and enjoy the beauty of cultural exchange.

The event proved to be a true celebration of Chinese intangible cultural heritages, allowing participants to immerse themselves in traditional customs and gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of Chinese culture. Through events like these, cultural exchanges and understanding are fostered, creating a stronger bond between different countries and promoting the preservation of intangible cultural heritages.

