Under the protection of the ICBF, three abandoned children were left in Yopal

Under the protection of the ICBF, three abandoned children were left in Yopal

Under the protection of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF), three children aged 11, 6 and a year and a half remained in a state of abandonment in a house in the township of Morichal in the city of Yopal.

The measure was taken by the family ombudsman after verifying the rights of the three minors, and verifying that the 11-year-old boy showed signs of violence.

Likewise, the ICBF will advance the pertinent actions before the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation so that the investigation process can be initiated to determine if the parents deserve a criminal sanction.

Josué David Parales, regional director of the ICBF in Casanare, called on parents to be the main guarantors of the rights of children and adolescents.

Source: ICBF Sectional Casanare

