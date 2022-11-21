[The Epoch Times, November 20, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Lin Yan) When the number of new cases of COVID-19 rose to the highest point in several months, the CCP began to loosen its strict zero-clearing policy, and has been People who were told to fear the virus are now being told not to panic. In this regard, some people bluntly said, “We are guinea pigs.”

The false propaganda of the CCP in the past and the policy loosening under the pressure of reality have caused a violent collision.Some cities are telling residents not to panic about the virus, but the last threeResidents have been told to fear the virus for years, so many are apprehensive about the recent move to open up.

According to a report by the Chinese Communist Party’s Xinhua News Agency,11moon10On the 1st, the newly appointed members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee discussed the“Dynamic reset”Policy, the next day the State Council’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism Comprehensive Group announced the “Notice on Further Optimizing the Prevention and Control Measures of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Scientifically and Accurately”, also known as“twenty”。

China is the only major country in the world that has not yet relaxed its epidemic prevention and control measures. Rising outbreaks and weakening containment measures have also sparked debate over whether the zeroing policy exists in name only.

Xi Jinping, the top leader of the Communist Party of China, has always advocated unwavering adherence to the zero-clearing policy, but after China‘s economic troubles and his unprecedented third term in office, it is widely believed that he will relax the epidemic policy at some point later.

Policy easing coincides with new cases rising to peak

Still, the expected policy easing comes at an odd time. Officially reported new cases have risen to the highest level since spring.

On November 11, the State Council issued a 20-point notice,Instruct local governments to relax epidemic prevention controlsto shorten the quarantine period and reduce unnecessaryLarge-scale nucleic acid detection。

On November 18, according to data released by the National Health and Medical Commission, more than24,000Indigenous cases; the number is approaching the highs reached earlier this year during Shanghai’s months-long lockdown. The new cases were distributed across the country, with related figures rising in two-thirds of the provinces/cities.Official figures have been underestimated or underreported.

The capital Beijing reported450The number of new cases is close to the record set on Monday (14th), and since the Chinese government launched a series of measures aimed at easing the impact of strict epidemic prevention and control, the total number of cases in Beijing has reached nearly2,500example. On Friday (18th), in Beijing’s Chaoyang District, local officials told residents to stay at home for the weekend.

But the outbreak didn’t shut down restaurants and gyms across the city like it did earlier this year.

In addition, Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province, announced1,600Many new cases of infection, Foxconn, which manufactures iPhones for AppleThere has also been an outbreak in the factory recently.MunicipalityChongqing announced the4,700new cases.southernGuangzhou, Guangdong has the largest number of new cases, surpassing the9,000example.The total permanent population of Guangzhou is less than1,900Ten thousand.

After years of treating every infection as a threat, some cities now seem to have become quite tolerant of new cases.

Contradictory Signal Rumors Become True Again

According to observations, the source of most of the uncertainty comes from officials’ confusing and even contradictory messaging.

Two weeks ago, financial markets rallied sharply on rumors that nationwide zeroing policy restrictions were about to be eased. Health officials subsequently denied any shift in policy, promising “unwavering” long-term adherence to the zeroing policy.

A few days later, the State Council issued 20 adjustments to measures, slowly relaxing quarantine and testing requirements. The quarantine period has been reduced from 10 days to 8 days, of which 5 days are “centralized isolation” and 3 days are “home isolation”. (In the absence of a clustered epidemic situation,) infected persons who test positive do not need to go to centralized quarantine institutions such as shelters. At least eight cities, including Shanghai, have waived mass testing requirements.

State media has since shifted tune and launched a new round of propaganda to combat public discontent over the sudden deregulation.

The People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s newspaper, launched a Q&A column on Friday devoted to discussing the government’s plan to ease the eradication, but its newly published commentary still calls for the public to remain vigilant and nip the epidemic in its infancy.

Xinhua, the state-run news agency, warned that it was equally unacceptable to “overweight at every level” and “download at will”.themThe situation remains “serious and complex,” he said.

Local officials feel in a dilemma and can neither seal nor let go

For local officials tasked with enforcing the controls, the already difficult task is now even more difficult.

The official policy, known as dynamic zeroing, is still ostensibly still in place, but the updated policy to make it happen without disrupting everyday life means increasing pressure.

On Wednesday (16th), the four-month-old daughter of Zhengzhou resident Li Baoliang was in the hotelisolationVomiting and diarrhea occurred during the period, and he was rejected by the medical staff because the result of the virus test was negative, and he died because of the delay in treatment.

Online discontent over the tragedy has been overwhelming, largely directed at local officials, but some have also blamed central government policies.

Officials of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China insisted that they did not cancel the zeroing policy, but were just trying to reduce the cost of the policy.

They also stated thatPrepared for deploymentThe surge in new crown casesAt the same time, he warned local governments not to “let it go” irresponsibly in the prevention and control of the epidemic.

Mi Feng, spokesman of China’s National Health and Medical Commission, said at a press conference on Thursday that it is necessary to continue to increase the level of rectification to prevent “one blockade”, but also to oppose irresponsible attitudes and prevent “one release”. Of”.

Not all regions have eased restrictions. Two days after Article 20 was published, a city in Heilongjiang province was closed due to a new case. Much of Hohhot, the capital of Inner Mongolia, has been shut down for weeks. Much of Xinjiang has been closed for months.

It is futile to hold meetings and issue documents without clarifying the responsibilities of officials

Article 20 states that the public is encouraged to report local officials’ excessive implementation of the zero-clearing policy. In the past, there have been frequent scandals in which local officials tended to play rough to stop the epidemic.

On Monday (14th), an article published on WeChat proposed prison sentences for officials who failed to fulfill their duties of maintaining normal life and stemming the outbreak.The article said that the current policy disqualifies bureaucrats who failed to avoid the outbreak, but does not hold similar responsibility for the ineffective actions of officials who sacrificed ordinary people’s livelihoods, property, and basic freedoms in the name of defeating the virus.

Until this imbalance is addressed, one commentator said, “no matter how many meetings we have or how many official documents we publish, we will not be able to solve the problem of over-prevention.”

On Friday (18th), a video went viral on the Chinese Internet. Two girls in Haizhu District, Guangzhou, got into a dispute with the epidemic prevention personnel because someone was not wearing a mask when they went out to pick up food. As a result, the two girls were fined to kneel with their arms behind their backs. This video rushed to Baidu’s hot search.

Jump from extreme protection to quick release of people: we are guinea pigs

Over the past few months, officials have been warning of catastrophic consequences if the virus rages on, leaving many citizens terrified of soaring case numbers.

Now, some cities are telling residents not to panic about the virus.in the past threeAfter years of “be afraid of the virus” hype, many people are more frightened than excited about the latest opening move.

The Economist reported that Liu Jin, a resident of Shijiazhuang, asked, “The virus may not be so scary to me, but what about my grandpa, grandma and my children?” She has stopped her daughter from going to kindergarten as a precaution. measure. A popular antiviral Banlangen infusion is sold out at many pharmacies.

Shijiazhuang, which was declared on lockdown this month after a handful of new cases, was abruptly lifted 12 days later, even as infection rates continued to rise.

A 30-year-old employee of a state-owned enterprise in Shijiazhuang also said she was surprised that her hometown suddenly tried to get rid of the zero-clearing policy. “I can’t help but feel like we’re guinea pigs,” she said.

Yanzhong Huang, a senior researcher on global health issues at the Council on Foreign Relations, a New York think tank, explained why a considerable part of the public in China supports the zero policy. This is related to the propaganda of the state media apparatus and the lack of access to independent information for the public.

He said that because the CCP media often compares the number of infections and deaths in China with Western countries and induces the public, the CCP has achieved the best results in balancing economic growth and COVID prevention and control, while the epidemic control in other parts of the world is very poor. Oops.

Huang Yanzhong said that as such distorted reports and false news are repeated, many Chinese people mistakenly believe that the zero policy can ward off the virus.

Some netizens concluded that,2019In 2019, whoever said that the new crown (virus) is terrible will be arrested;2022In 2019, whoever said that the new crown (virus) is not terrible will be arrested. they worryNow it’s time to do it all over again.

