Under the subway, a lost area of ​​the center

The basement of the subway between the Parque Berrio station and San Antonio is the place with the most pollution in the center of Medellín, in its environment there are all kinds of odors that make it impossible to breathe when walking through there, there is also noise pollution through megaphones of the same informal sales that over time took over the public space, leaving nowhere to walk.

What does the Medellín Mayor’s Office and the Undersecretary of Public Space expect to solve this problem? We need it urgently.