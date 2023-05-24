Home » Underage gang member is sentenced to 20 years of internment – ​​102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
Underage gang member is sentenced to 20 years of internment – ​​102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

A minor gang member was sentenced to 20 years in prison, after being proven guilty of various crimes.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the adolescent has been found guilty of going to illegal groups, illegal possession of a firearm, provision of weapons and ammunition, and possession and possession of drugs.

The authorities maintain their firm commitment to continue doing justice so that the gang members who for years caused mourning and pain to Salvadoran families pay with the full weight of the law and do not cause more damage in the streets.

