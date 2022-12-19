«The Province of Belluno and all the Provinces as entities must have more resources and manage some skills because they must be able to carry out their role as coordinators of the territories». This was said yesterday by the undersecretary of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Massimo Bitonci yesterday in Belluno in his first institutional tour among the Italian chambers of commerce. And he chose the province of Belluno as his first stop.

«The weakening of the provinces, which in my opinion was a mistake I spoke about at the time with the then minister Delrio, was a negative choice. There must be an intermediate territorial regulatory body», said the undersecretary, adding that «In the coming months, within the government, we will work to restore dignity to the Provinces and new funds. Furthermore, the Provinces do not have to manage all the responsibilities, but some specific ones such as roads and schools above all. In fact, someone forgets that the provincial bodies manage the high schools. We will therefore act to strengthen the Provinces but also the Chambers of Commerce which are the intermediate body of the companies».

Bitonci then spoke of the role of the Chamber of Commerce in the internationalization process of companies, especially small ones.

«I am particularly attached to the Belluno area», continued the government official, «this is a land that is giving a lot in terms of GDP for its eyewear, but also for tourism. This is why it is very important that we continue the infrastructural upgrading action thanks to the Olympic funding. Infrastructures that are important for companies, for an area that has a tourist vocation: these infrastructures can lead to the revitalization of an important area of ​​the Veneto that needs an economic boost”, reiterated Bitonci who therefore spoke of the role of the chambers of commerce in the relaunch of businesses, training and supporting the companies themselves».

Bitonci then spoke of the existing gap in the Belluno area also on the digitization front. «In the Pnrr there are important resources for the digitization and computerization of the territories, and therefore the gap due to the conformation of the Belluno province will be compensated by the funds of the National Relaunch and Resilience Plan and by the commitment that the government makes in this period to overcome these differences,” he concluded.