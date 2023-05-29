Understanding, agreement with unions on short week, smart working From Reuters

© Reuters. The Intesa Sanpaolo bank logo and a stock chart are shown in this illustration taken May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration



MILANO (Reuters) – Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:) has signed an agreement with all the trade union organizations that integrates and expands the measures of the new organizational model in progress since 1 January which provides for the short week of 4 days against a working schedule of 9 hours a day , equal to a reduction of working hours from 37.5 to 36 hours, on a voluntary basis.

According to a press release from the bank, the main changes in the field of flexible working concern the experimentation of smart working in over 280 branches of the Banca dei Territori and of the Private Banking division with a consequent greater possibility of use by people; the increase of the meal voucher allowance to 4.50 euros per day for smart working days from home.

As for the short week, there will be 40 large branches of the Banca dei Territori where the short week can be applied. Furthermore, from 1 November, the staff of over 250 small branches will be able to request and voluntarily use the short week, on the day the branch is closed (between Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday).

