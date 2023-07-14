Understanding and Achieving High-Quality Development: The Essential Requirement for Chinese-Style Modernization

Title: Achieving High-Quality Development: The Key to Chinese-style Modernization

Date: July 14, 2023

In a full-page explanation, the People’s Daily highlights the essential requirement of Chinese-style modernization – achieving high-quality development. This requirement was outlined in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, emphasizing the party’s focus on governance and the rejuvenation of the country.

China, as a large developing country in the primary stage of socialism, recognizes that only by promoting high-quality development can it strengthen its economic, scientific, technological, and national strength. The current issue of the Observation Edition of the People’s Daily revolves around this theme, stressing the significance of achieving high-quality development in building a modern socialist country.

The article emphasizes that high-quality development is not only essential for maintaining economic growth but also for shifting the focus towards improving quality and efficiency. It highlights the need to meet the growing needs of the people for a better life and to promote sustainable, fair, and environmentally-friendly development.

Promoting high-quality development follows economic and natural laws, according to General Secretary Xi Jinping. It requires a shift in the mode of economic development by focusing on improving quality and efficiency. Additionally, it emphasizes the importance of balancing economic growth with environmental considerations and resource constraints, aiming for harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature.

The article also highlights how high-quality development embodies the guiding principles of China‘s modernization drive. It emphasizes the importance of innovative development, coordinated development, green development, open development, and shared development. Each of these principles addresses specific challenges and aims to ensure social fairness, justice, and the harmony between man and nature.

The article further explains that high-quality development plays a crucial role in ensuring the steady and long-term progress of Chinese-style modernization. To achieve this, the article emphasizes the need to promote changes in the quality, efficiency, and power of economic development. This includes optimizing the allocation and combination of production factors, enhancing the utilization level of these factors, and improving total factor productivity to drive sustainable economic growth.

The article concludes by highlighting several focus points for promoting Chinese-style modernization with high-quality development. These points include promoting the simultaneous development of the “new four modernizations” (industrialization, urbanization, agricultural modernization, and informatization), accelerating the construction of a new development pattern, and leveraging the immense domestic market to consolidate the foundations of economic development.

The People’s Daily’s explanation underscores the significance of achieving high-quality development as a critical requirement for Chinese-style modernization. By adhering to quality first and prioritizing benefits, China aims to build a modern socialist country with a strong economy, advanced technology, and comprehensive national strength.

Overall, the article emphasizes the importance of high-quality development in promoting sustainable growth, addressing environmental challenges, and improving the standard of living for the people of China.

