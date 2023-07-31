Title: Clarifying Social Security Benefits and Inherited Contributions

Subtitle: Questions arise regarding Social Security benefits and contributions after the unfortunate loss of a loved one

Good day! The unfortunate loss of a loved one raises questions about Social Security. Could your benefits or Social Security contributions be inherited? Does Social Security owe money to the deceased? Who will be able to collect survivor benefits or the funeral check? Today we clarify several doubts.

Can benefits be inherited?

Social Security benefits are NOT inherited but each survivor must meet certain requirements to qualify for benefits. When you work and pay your Social Security (FICA) taxes, your contributions are deposited into a common or general fund that is used to pay all current beneficiaries. That is, you do not deposit your contributions in a dedicated personal or savings account, such as a 401K, IRA, or other retirement plans. This general fund stores the Social Security contributions of all workers in the United States and its territories. Here are your contributions and those of your neighbor – even if you don’t talk to them -, bingo buddy, ‘beauty parlor’ friend, former schoolmates, and jet-set celebrities.

Although the money will come from a regular piggy bank, we will compute your monthly benefit amount based on wages or self-employment credited to your Social Security record. If you meet all the requirements, you, your dependents, or survivors would collect benefits for all qualifying years, even if all the money you contributed to that piggy bank has already been used. The younger a person dies, the shorter the contribution period that will be required for their survivors to collect benefits.

For example, suppose that Alexandria dies at the age of 30 and – according to her age at the time of death – she had worked the minimum amount of time necessary to protect her survivors. Her 5-year-old son Cairo will collect monthly benefits until he turns 18, or between 18 and 19 if he is in full-time education and has not graduated from high school, or for several additional years if he is disabled. Although Alexandria worked a few years before her death, Cairo will receive monthly benefits for many years, as long as he meets all the requirements.

Instead, Don Lúxor passed away at age 54½ and never collected Social Security benefits. Since he had no eligible survivors, his contributions will remain in the general fund.

When do we owe money to the deceased person?

In general, Social Security pays benefits after the end of each month. For example, your August benefit is paid to you in September. In rice and beans, each person must live until the end of the last day of the month to be entitled to the benefit that we deposit next month. The rule is ‘month lived, month collected’.

Suppose Marianela dies at 11:58 pm on July 31. She would not qualify for the benefit that we deposit electronically in her bank or cooperative account during the month of August since she did not live during the entire month of July. Her close relative should contact us before withdrawing that money from the account to return it to Social Security. With few exceptions, the benefit must be deposited in the account since the Treasury Department will be in charge of requesting the bank or cooperative to return it. However, her eligible survivor’s benefits would begin in the same month as her death – but would still be collected the following month. The benefit amount for each survivor will depend on her age, type of benefit, and other factors.

Now suppose Plutarco dies on August 1 at 12:05 am. He would be entitled to the benefit we deposit in August because he lived through the month of July. Survivors must contact us to claim this benefit due.

And the funeral benefit?

If the person died insured with Social Security, we pay a $255.00 funeral benefit ONLY to the legal widow(er) who has been living in the same household with this person, any widow(er) who qualifies for survivor’s benefits, or a child that qualifies for benefits on that record. We do not pay this funeral benefit to another person or to the funeral home.

In addition, if they meet certain requirements, we pay monthly benefits to widow(ers), disabled widow(er(s), divorced widow(er(s), child(ren), and dependent parents). For details, see our publication ‘Survivor Benefits’ at www.socialsecurity.gov.

Report the death of a loved one and ask questions by calling 1-800-772-1213 or visiting your local Social Security office, available at www.ssa.gov.locator/.

With this information, we hope to have clarified some of the doubts that arise regarding Social Security benefits and inherited contributions. Understanding these processes can help individuals and families make informed decisions during challenging times.

