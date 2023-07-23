Understanding Social Security Check Delivery Dates and Payment Amounts

During the year, the Social Security Administration (SSA) provides financial support to retired workers, survivors, and individuals receiving disability benefits from the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) programs in the United States. These payments help cover various expenses and are distributed according to a schedule created by the SSA.

The delivery date of the subsidy varies for each person, and there are several factors that determine when the payment will be received. SSI recipients typically receive their payments on the first day of each month. However, for those who started receiving their Social Security payments before May 1997, the payment is made on the 3rd of each month.

For retirees, the payment schedule is as follows: individuals born between the 1st and 10th of the month receive their payments on the second Wednesday of the month, while those born between the 11th and 20th receive theirs on the third Wednesday. Individuals born between the 21st and 31st receive their payments on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

The amount of the Social Security check varies depending on the individual’s circumstances. On average, retired workers receive $1,801 per month, and the maximum benefit for 2023 is $4,555. Similarly, SSI beneficiaries receive an average monthly payment of $650, with a maximum benefit of $914 for individuals and $1,371 for couples filing jointly.

For the month of August, the mailing schedule for Social Security checks is as follows: SSI recipients receive their payment on the 1st, while those who began receiving their payments before May 1997 receive theirs on the 3rd. Recipients with birth dates between the 1st and 10th receive their payments on the 9th, those between the 11th and 20th on the 16th, and those between the 21st and 31st on the 23rd.

In July, SSI recipients also received their payment on the 1st, while recipients who began receiving their payments before May 1997 received theirs on the 3rd. Recipients with birth dates between the 1st and 10th received their payments on the 12th, those between the 11th and 20th on the 19th, and those between the 21st and 31st on the 26th.

Looking ahead to the remaining months of 2023, SSI benefits are typically sent on the first day of each month. However, if the first day falls on a weekend, the payment is advanced to the last Friday of the previous month. This occurs for payments in July, October, and January 2024.

For September, SSI recipients and those who began receiving payments before May 1997 will receive their payments on the 1st. Recipients with birth dates between the 1st and 10th will receive their payments on the 13th, those between the 11th and 20th on the 20th, and those between the 21st and 31st on the 27th.

In October, SSI recipients will receive their payments on the 29th (October payment). Recipients who began receiving payments before May 1997 will receive theirs on the 3rd. Recipients with birth dates between the 1st and 10th will receive their payments on the 11th, those between the 11th and 20th on the 18th, and those between the 21st and 31st on the 25th.

Moving to November, SSI recipients will receive their payments on the 1st. Recipients who began receiving payments before May 1997 will receive theirs on the 3rd. Recipients with birth dates between the 1st and 10th will receive their payments on the 8th, those between the 11th and 20th on the 15th, and those between the 21st and 31st on the 22nd.

Lastly, in December, SSI recipients and those who began receiving payments before May 1997 will receive their payments on the 1st. Recipients with birth dates between the 1st and 10th will receive their payments on the 13th, those between the 11th and 20th on the 20th, and those between the 21st and 31st on the 27th. Additionally, SSI recipients will also receive their January 2024 payment on the 29th.

As the year progresses, it is important for individuals to familiarize themselves with the payment dates to ensure they can effectively manage their finances. For more information on the Social Security payment schedule, individuals can visit the SSA website or contact their local Social Security office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

