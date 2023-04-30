“Understanding what you want from life takes a lifetime”

With one hand behind and the other in front, angry with life and in a loft with a smell of mold. Thus begins the story of Tatako, the girl who thought she had lost everything.

Susana Mitchell

“Unexpected circumstances open doors for us that we couldn’t imagine,” writes Japanese writer Satoshi Yagisawa in his first novel, “My Days at Morisaki Bookstore.”

“From that, everything was a succession of disasters,” narrates Tatako, the young protagonist of My days in the Morisaki bookstore, the first novel by the Japanese Satoshi Yaguisawa. “I stopped eating and sleeping, (…) I lost my job (…), I felt as if I had thrown myself into the void.”

It turns out that, from one day to the next, Tatako is left without a boyfriend and without a job. The guy plants it and everything known and predictable that existed in his life disappears. In the most unlikely way. But it happened. And it was like a steamroller. She slimmed down as an asparagus, she slept all day and felt as if she had been thrown off a cliff. “It was a way like any other to avoid reality. (…) She put me to sleep and meanwhile, the days passed and passed in the microscopic universe of my room ”.

One afternoon, one of those who couldn’t stop sleeping, he wakes up and sees that his phone had a message. It was her uncle Satoru. “A strange man. Sometimes even arrogant and had something eccentric that bothered me. End that, thanks to the invitation of her weird uncle, Tatako, she ends up moving to Tokyo, to an old neighborhood very popular with writers, intellectuals and curious people.

It’s just that in Jinbocho, that’s the name of the place, there was his uncle’s bookstore. Three generations of the Morisaki family had passed through there and now it was her turn. And so, almost without understanding anything, she finds herself living in the attic of the small family business, covered with books that smell of damp and absolutely withered.

“My days in the Morisaki bookstore”, by Satoshi Yagisawa, published by Letras de Plata.

six thousand volumes

Among the six thousand volumes specialized in modern literature, the dirt, the mental disorder and the little desire to move forward, the girl in this story undergoes a transformation that she will have to thank so much for books -which until then had never interested her- as to the teachings of his uncle Satoru.

“It is not always easy to understand what you want from life. In fact, it takes a lifetime to understand it, ”she once told him during a long conversation. “Sometimes you need to stop. It’s like a stopover on a long journey. Imagine that you have dropped anchor in a small bay. You will rest a bit and your ship will set sail again.

My days at the Morisaki bookstore is a small novel, with enormous content. A beautiful story capable of igniting each of our senses. He tells us about disappointment, defeat and the unexpected. But also love and the opportunity to reunite with oneself, which we can only achieve through the experience of pain, loss and despair.

“Unexpected circumstances open doors for us that we couldn’t imagine,” says Satoru. And that is what this novel is about. Of the unexpected. Of getting lost in order to be found. That things settle down over time and that for all this to happen, it is a condition to travel swampy, inexplicable and uncertain paths that seem to never end. But they end.