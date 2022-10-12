Source title: Undertake non-capital functions to relieve six municipal state-owned enterprise headquarters landing sub-centers

Sub-center planning renderings.

In recent years, the urban sub-center of Beijing has released its bearing space in an all-round way, and has undertaken an orderly assignment of the functions of Beijing’s non-capital city. The reporter learned from the Tongzhou Branch of the Municipal Commission of Planning and Development that so far, six municipal state-owned enterprise headquarters have successfully landed in the sub-center of the city through the land market.

Since the “Beijing Urban Master Plan (2016-2035)” and “Beijing Urban Sub-center Controlled Detailed Plan (Block Level) (2016-2035)”, the urban sub-center has been strictly implemented, giving full play to the relief of non-capital cities Function demonstration and driving role, and accelerate the promotion of high-quality resources such as second- and third-level central enterprises, municipal state-owned enterprises and headquarters of multinational enterprises. Enterprises such as Beitou Group, BTG Group, Hua Xia Bank, and Beijing Institute of Planning and Planning became the first batch of municipal state-owned enterprises to relocate their sub-centers.

Among them, the land for the headquarters of Beitou Group and the headquarters of the Beijing Institute of Planning and Design were completed and construction started last year. At the beginning of this year, Hua Xia Bank won the block in the southeast corner of the 0101 block of the 01 group of the sub-center for 1.653 billion yuan. Ziyun Middle Road, the north side is the entrance and exit of Yuntong Tunnel, across the road from the first phase of the administrative office area on the east side. On July 19, Beijing BTG Urban Sub-Center Investment Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of BTG Group, won the core plot of the cultural tourism area in the sub-center of the city for 760 million yuan, which will be used for the headquarters and affiliated enterprises, and strive to start construction by the end of this year.

On August 23, two F3 other multi-purpose land projects in the sub-center of the city were traded in the Beijing land exchange market by way of listing. After , Hua Xia Bank and BTG Group successively settled in Tongzhou, the city-owned state-owned enterprise headquarters relocated two more sub-centers. So far, six municipal state-owned enterprise headquarters have successfully landed in urban sub-centers through the land market.

The relevant person in charge of the Tongzhou Branch of the Municipal Planning and Self-regulation Committee said that the city-owned state-owned enterprises have successively landed in sub-centers in a short period of time, which cannot be separated from the innovation guarantee of the system and mechanism. “The sub-center of the city adheres to high-level overall planning, and combines ten key industrial functional areas such as the Canal Business District, the administrative office area, the cultural tourism area, and the Zhangjiawan Design Town to rationally distribute the land for the headquarters of state-owned enterprises in the city, and build industrial functions and planning. An industrial space system with highly matched functions.” said the person in charge.

At the same time, relying on the institutional advantages of municipal empowerment and the advantages of high-quality and efficient business environment, optimize the functions of urban sub-centers, strengthen the connection and penetration of land use project site selection, planning preparation, land supply, project implementation and other links, with high efficiency and high The quality guarantees the smooth implementation of the relocation of municipal state-owned enterprises.

In addition, by undertaking the functions of central urban areas and the entry of municipal enterprises, strengthening resource aggregation, effectively attracting high-end elements and innovative resources, driving the development of leading industries, helping to build a high-precision economic structure, and enabling the construction and development of sub-central cities and industrial economic systems Complement each other and promote each other.

The person in charge said that in the future, he will continue to increase the supply of industrial land, thoroughly implement the functions of relieving non-capital cities, actively undertake the relocation of municipal enterprises, promote the implementation of key industrial projects, and inject new impetus into the upgrading of the city’s sub-center industries.