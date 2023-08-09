Underwater Search Team Discovers Dozens of Submerged Cars in Florida Lake

Underwater search teams specializing in unsolved missing person cases made a shocking discovery over the weekend, finding approximately 30 cars submerged in a lake in South Florida, according to local police. Diving teams from various agencies are now working to recover the vehicles from the lake in Doral, with a thorough investigation set to take place.

The Doral Police Department has stated that it is currently unclear whether these vehicles are linked to criminal activity or how long they have been underwater. A team of divers from the nonprofit organization, United Search Corps, made the find while searching for vehicles connected to cold cases under investigation.

Doug Bishop, the founder of United Search Corps, revealed that the lake was one of several hundred areas divers had earmarked to search. “It just happened to be 32 cars,” Bishop explained. He also mentioned that more than 40 open cases are on their radar in the Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

While the submerged vehicles discovered do not appear to be related to the ongoing cases United Search Corps is working on, authorities are now investigating whether they are connected to any other crimes, according to Bishop. It was confirmed that no human remains were found inside the vehicles, but further data collection is needed to fully understand the situation.

Miami-Dade police have joined the recovery effort, working with the Miami-Dade Fire Department on Tuesday to recover the vehicles from the lake. Once each vehicle is retrieved, their vehicle identification numbers will be reviewed to determine which department will assume responsibility for the cases.

This unexpected find has sparked intrigue and raised questions about the potential connection of these submerged vehicles to criminal activities in the area. As the investigation progresses, more information is expected to come to light.

