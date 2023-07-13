Undocumented Immigrants and the Powerball/Mega Millions Lottery: Can They Participate and Win?

Headline: Powerball and Mega Millions Lotteries Generate Excitement as Prizes Accumulate to Over $1.2 Billion

Subtitle: Undocumented Immigrants Wonder if They Can Participate and Collect Prizes

Date: [Current Date]

Byline: [Your Name]

[City], [State] – Two of the most popular lottery games in the United States, Powerball and Mega Millions, are capturing attention as they collectively accumulate over $1.2 billion dollars in prizes. The allure of these massive jackpots has prompted individuals from all walks of life, including undocumented immigrants, to wonder if they can try their luck and potentially collect a life-changing prize without jeopardizing their immigration status.

The Powerball lottery currently holds the record for awarding the largest jackpot in history. Last November, Edwin Castro, a California resident, became an instant billionaire when he won a staggering $2 billion. This remarkable feat has only served to increase the appeal of participating in these lucrative lottery games.

In an interview with Univision, Jorge de la Cruz, a spokesman for the California Lottery, confirmed that undocumented immigrants and non-residents have the right to purchase tickets and collect prizes. He clarified that being a US citizen is not a requirement to participate in Powerball or Mega Millions. However, it is crucial to factor in various state-specific rules and regulations.

To collect a prize, it is essential for the lottery ticket to be purchased within the United States. Undocumented immigrants will need to provide identification documents issued by their country of origin, such as a passport. Some states may also require the presentation of a tax identification number.

It is important for undocumented individuals to be aware that taxes on lottery prizes are higher for non-US citizens. While residents typically pay between 25% and 30%, undocumented winners must pay between 30% and 40%, in addition to state taxes.

Powerball is available to play in 45 states across the country, with exceptions in Alabama, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii, and Alaska. It can also be played in Washington DC, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. On the other hand, Mega Millions can be played in almost all states, except for Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah. It is also available in the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands.

The excitement surrounding these lottery games continues to grow as the jackpots increase. As of now, the Powerball jackpot stands at $875 million, placing it among the top three largest jackpots in the history of the game. Individuals from all backgrounds are purchasing tickets and dreaming of a life-changing win.

Whether it’s an American citizen, legal resident, or an undocumented immigrant, the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries offer an opportunity for everyone to test their luck and potentially transform their lives. As tickets are sold and the anticipation builds, the question remains – who will be the next lucky winner?

