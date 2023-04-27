Uneasy about criminal acts in Riobamba

UNSAFETY. –

After the arrest of four people in the eastern sector of Riobamba, the inhabitants of certain neighborhoods ask their neighbors to unite to prevent more alleged criminals from frequenting the areas where they reside.

The inhabitants of the José Mancero neighborhood hope that people will unite to eradicate criminals and remove them from the houses that in certain cases are rented.

“We must unite so that criminals do not continue trying to take over neighborhoods that were previously quiet,” said Julio Orlando J. who omitted his last name for fear of reprisals. He along with other residents of the La Esperanza sector, José Mancero, Oriental and Camilo Ponce, ask the Government of Chimborazo and the National Police to work together, so that people who apparently engage in crime are located and detained ; In addition, they asked the owners of the rental houses, rental of apartments or houses, to do so to people who do not have pending issues with justice.

Don Julio mentioned that one of the problems that has been evidenced in the aforementioned neighborhoods is that there are certain tenants who allow entry to individuals who do not know where they come from or if they have some type of recommendation, to which is added that they do not know what are dedicated or if they are legally in the country. “In these months we have seen strange people who rent up to a room and live with entire families, while others work honestly whether they are foreigners or not; However, the wave of crime apparently increased because it is heard that there are robberies of people, houses, vehicles and even raids in which drugs have been seized. This must change,” he said. Marcelo Rocha, Police Commander of Subzone No. 6 “Chimborazo”, stated that the public must unite and denounce whether or not there are individuals who are in a bad way, in order to detain the suspects. (25)