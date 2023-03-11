Home News Uneasy about criminal acts
by admin
Residents of the sector commented that apparently there are grocery stores and houses where they allegedly sell artisan liquor and that are frequented by people who suffer from alcoholism, for this reason they ask the control authorities such as: Police Intendancy and National Police Station Riobamba Police, carry out surprise operations.

The inhabitants and merchants of the Dávalos market hope that the authorities will carry out surprise controls in the sector.

“We have requested the relevant security and control authorities to carry out some type of control in our neighborhood because citizens were seen consuming liquor, this leads to petty thefts,” said Lorena Naranjo, a merchant in the Dávalos Market sector, in where he commented that this problem is evident, mainly on fair days such as Wednesdays and Saturdays. Naranjo also explained that traffic difficulties are added to this problem, because the streets that surround the Dávalos market, on those same days, there are drivers who disrespect the parking space. “Here, for example, they barely get on the sidewalks, but this problem is more complicated because there are friends of aliens who try to intimidate users,” said Mario Lima, a passerby.

