unemployment again

Colombian society continues to suffer the worst social and economic scourge due to growing unemployment, which is affecting the well-being of families in this country. Every time the Dane promulgates the official labor market figures monthly, it reflects the crisis in which they are debated, due to the lack of job opportunities. Unfortunately, the inconsistent application of macroeconomic policy instruments in Colombia is generating this marked imbalance in the labor market that does not envision a solution in the short and medium term, due to the effects they have had on its productive dynamics. The current economic situation is presenting a rise in interest rates, which the previous Friday was at 13.25% and again with a process of devaluation of the exchange rate that began to generate uncertainty because the price of the dollar once again exceeded the barrier of 4,600 pesos, which could cause a collapse in the medium term, if the government action is not corrected, which to date has been wrong. Instead, a model is required that lowers the interest rate once and for all and revalues ​​the currency directly.

The problem is structural. The Colombian economy is in a state of deficit in national savings, which dates back decades and the date has not been corrected. We have an aggregate demand greater than the aggregate supply. While we have an economic decline, inflation is out of control. In terms of foreign trade, the outlook is discouraging. Imports are higher than the rate of exports of goods and services, also generating a current account deficit. Investors in TES, convertible into foreign currency, maintain interest rates higher than the reference rate offered by the issuing bank.

In addition, the Colombian economy grew 7.5% during the previous year. The GDP expansion placed the country as one of the best performing economies among its peers globally, but the projections for 2023 are much lower. The Banco de la República increased its GDP growth forecast for 2023 in March, from 0.2% to 0.84%. Despite the increase, the minutes of the April meeting indicate that economic activity continues to show a significant slowdown compared to its dynamism in 2022, as can be deduced from the drop in imports, lower housing starts, the reduction in vehicle sales , the weakening of real manufacturing production, and the reduction in the growth of the credit portfolio, among other factors that will increase unemployment levels in the country. During this week, the Dane is going to rule on the level of unemployment for the month of April. We can infer that macroeconomic conditions are not optimistic.