Unemployment fell in Pereira and has the lowest rate in the Coffee Region

Between January and March 2023

In the first quarter of the year, the country’s unemployment rate fell to 11.7%, in the case of Pereira and its metropolitan area it also fell and reached 10.2%, leading the list of the Coffee Region with the fewest unemployed.

According to the latest Dane report, in the January-March 2023 quarter the unemployment rate was 11.7%, which represented a decrease of 1.5 percentage points compared to the January-March 2022 quarter, when it was 13.2%.

For Pereira and its metropolitan area, that is, including the municipalities of La Virginia and Dosquebradas, the reduction was 2.6 percentage points, going from 12.8% in the quarter of last year, to 10.2% in this 2023 , thus not only was it below the national average, but it also ranked third among the cities with the lowest number of unemployed in the country after Santa Marta, with 9.6%, and Medellín AM, with 10.1 %, and the first in the Coffee Region, followed by Manizales with a variation of 11.1% and Armenia with 13.2%.

«We have that the unemployment rate for Pereira and its metropolitan area fell from 12.8% to 10.2%, a reduction of 2.6 percentage points, the employed increased from 274 thousand to 294 thousand, and the branches that The most contributed were the manufacturing industry with a variation of 19.4%, followed by accommodation and food services with 26.9%, and public administration and defense with a variation of 9.6%»Piedad Urdinola, director of Dane, expressed to this media outlet.

The cities in the country that registered the highest unemployment rates were Quibdó and Ibagué, with 29.7% and 19.2%.

PEAR TREE SOIL

Without taking into account the metropolitan area, Perla del Otún also registered an unemployment rate of 10.2%, ranking second among the seven main cities analyzed by Dane, the highest for the January-March 2023 quarter was that of Cúcuta, with 14.8%, and the lowest was that of Bucaramanga, with 9.7%

In the January-March 2023 quarter, the nationwide unemployment rate for women was 15.1% and that for men was 9.2%, with a gap of 5.9 pp

THE AMOUNT

According to the study, the unemployment rate for young people between the ages of 15 and 28 in the national total in the first quarter of 2023 was 19.0%; in the period January-March 2022 it was 21.3%. The cities that registered the highest unemployment rates were Quibdó and Ibagué, with 35.5% and 29.6%, respectively. On the contrary, the lowest unemployment rates were for Pereira AM and Popayán, with 15.8% and 17.4%, respectively.