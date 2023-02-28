In the first month of this year, the unemployment rate in the national total dropped to 13.7%, accounting for 3.3 million unemployed people and 21.9 million with stable work, the National Administrative Department of Statistics reported this Tuesday in its usual report, DANE.

By January 2023, the unemployed population registered a fall of 3.9%, while the employed population had an annual increase of about 796 thousand people. Women led the recovery, with 476,000 new jobs, the report specifies.

It stands out that three branches of activity presented the most significant increases in the employed population: accommodation and food services, professional activities and artistic activities. On the other hand, in construction and public administration there were job losses.

At the national level, the unemployed population in January 2023 decreased by 139 thousand people compared to the same month in 2022, which reflects a variation of -3.9%, thus reaching 3.4 million unemployed.

In the 13 cities and metropolitan areas, the total number of unemployed was 1.7 million, representing an increase of 0.5%, to contribute 0.3 pp to the national variation.

In Other capitals there was a reduction in the unemployed population of 136,000 people, contributing -11.7 pp In populated centers and dispersed rural areas there were 8,000 fewer unemployed people, contributing -0.2 pp

In the 10 cities, which together make up Tunja, Florencia, Popayán, Valledupar, Quibdó, Neiva, Riohacha, Santa Marta, Armenia and Sincelejo, the unemployed population decreased by 4,000 people, contributing -0.1 pp to the national total

As regards the “research” in the national total, by January 2023, the proportion of the population employed in informal activities was located at 58.0%. It registered a variation of 0.9 percentage points (pp) compared to the same month in 2022, when it was 57.1%.

For the 13 cities and metropolitan areas it was 42.4% and had a variation of 0.0 pp compared to the same period in 2021 (42.4%). And for the 23 cities and metropolitan areas it was 43.9% in January 2023, with a variation of 2.1p.p.; compared to the same month last year (44.0%).

On the other hand, for the national total, in the moving quarter November 2022-January 2023 the proportion of informally employed was 57.9%, which meant a decrease of 0.6 percentage points compared to the same moving quarter (November 2021-January 2022) when it was (58.4%).

For the 13 cities and metropolitan areas in the mobile quarter November 2022-January 2023, this proportion was 42.3% and had a drop of 1.3 pp compared to 43.7% in the period (November 2021-January 2021). 2022).

Finally, for the total of the 23 cities and metropolitan areas, the proportion of informality was located at 44.0%, which also meant a decrease of 1.3 percentage points with respect to the moving quarter November 2021-January 2022 (45.3 %).

The cities with the highest proportion of informally employed population in the mobile quarter November 2022-January 2023 were Valledupar and Riohacha, with 68.3% and 67.8%, respectively. In turn, those with the lowest proportions were Bogotá DC and Manizales AM with 32.5% and 35.3%, respectively.

By sex, the reduction in the unemployed population in January 2023 for the national total occurred in women (-147 thousand), while in men there was an increase (8 thousand). According to the age ranges, the decrease in women was focused on the group of 25 to 54 years (-136 thousand) and the increase in unemployed men in the age range of 25 to 54 years (30 thousand).

The population outside the labor force in the national total for January 2023 was 14.4 million people. This is a variation of -0.8% compared to what was registered in January 2022 (14.5 million).

In the 13 cities and metropolitan areas, the population outside the labor force was 6.2 million, representing a decrease of 1.6%, to contribute -0.7 pp to the national variation.

Likewise, the domain of 10 cities, made up of Tunja, Florencia, Popayán, Valledupar, Quibdó, Neiva, Riohacha, Santa Marta, Armenia and Sincelejo, with a total of 850 thousand people, contributed 0.1 pp to the national variation. On the other hand, Populated centers and dispersed rural areas, with a total of 3.3 million people, contributed -0.7 pp to the national variation. Finally, Other headers accounted for 4.0 million people, contributing 0.5 pp

By sex, the greatest variation in the population outside the labor force in January 2023 for the national total was in women between the ages of 15 and 24 (-78,000) and in men (-56,000).

According to the type of activity carried out, the greatest variation of the population outside the labor force in January 2023 for the national total, was in household chores with -400 thousand, of which -191 thousand were women and – 209 thousand were men.

The unemployment rate for young people between the ages of 15 and 28 in the national total in the mobile quarter November 2022-January 2023 was 18.2%; the same period November 2021-January 2022 was 20.6%. The cities that registered the highest unemployment rates were Quibdó and Valledupar, with 33.1% and 26.5%, respectively.

On the contrary, the lowest unemployment rates were for Medellín AM and Manizales AM, with 16.5% and 16.7%, respectively.

Annual variations for January 2023

By January 2023, the unemployment rate was 13.7%. Compared with the same month of 2022 (14.6%), it had a decrease of 0.9 percentage points. The global participation rate was 63.4%, which meant an increase of 0.8 percentage points compared to the same period in 2022 (62.6%).

Finally, the occupancy rate was 54.7%, which represented an increase of 1.3 percentage points compared to that of 2022 (53.4%), a statistically significant variation.

In January 2023, the employed population of the country was 21.5 million people, compared to the 20.7 million employed in the same month in 2022, thus representing a variation of 3.8%. The 13 cities and metropolitan areas contributed 1.5 percentage points (pp) to the national variation; In this domain, there was an employed population of 10.1 million people, 317 thousand more people compared to January 2022 (9.8 million).

By domains, other headers registered 5.7 million jobs, contributing 1.4 pp to the national variation.

On the other hand, Populated centers and dispersed rural areas registered 4.6 million employed persons, which means a contribution of 0.8 pp to the national total. The cities of Tunja, Florencia, Popayán, Valledupar, Quibdó, Neiva, Riohacha, Santa Marta, Armenia and Sincelejo (10 cities) registered 1.1 million employed persons and contributed 0.1 pp

By sex, in January 2023, Colombia had an increase of 476,000 employed women and 320,000 employed men. According to the age range, the largest increases in the national total were registered in women between 25 and 54 years of age (334 thousand) and in men aged 55 and over (116 thousand).

From the perspective of the branches of economic activity, in the national total, Accommodation and food services had the highest increase in employed persons in January 2023 (+336 thousand) compared to the same month in 2022, thus contributing 1.6 percentage points to the national variation and reaching 1.5 million employed people.

In turn, in Professional, scientific, technical and service activities, the number of employed increased by 208 thousand people to contribute 1.0 pp to the national variation, with 1.9 million employed people. On the other hand, Public administration and defense, education and human health care registered 2.2 million employed people in the first month of the year with a variation of -214 thousand employed and a contribution of -1.0 pp

According to occupational position and at the national level, in January 2023, the number of employed individuals increased by 956 thousand compared to the same month of the previous year, which represented a contribution of 4.6 percentage points (pp); instead, there was a drop of 110,000 employed in the day laborer or laborer position, thus contributing -0.5 pp

In the 23 main cities and metropolitan areas, for the November 2022-January 2023 quarter, Quibdó registered the highest #unemployment rate, with 28.6%.

Santa Marta, Medellín AM and Manizales AM presented single-digit rates.

By January 2023, in rural areas of the country, the rate of employed persons who were in the informal sector reached 84.9%, while the national rate was 58.0%. with RSF

