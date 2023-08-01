Unemployment in Valledupar decreased in June: what drives the economy?

According to the latest report of the Danein June unemployment decreased in Valledupar and was located in a 14%, one of the lowest figures in the last 5 years.

With a decrease of 0.3% compared to the previous month, Valledupar ranked 6th nationally and no longer holds the dishonorable title of the capital of the Caribbean with the highest percentage of unemployed: now it is surpassed by Riohacha (14.6%) and Montería (14.3%). Of the Caribbean, Santa Marta has the lowest rate (8.7%).

However, the reduction in the unemployment rate has a but: the informality. Valledupar It is the third city with the highest percentage of informal employees, that is, they do not have contracts or the working conditions required by law. This group includes independent workers, from the vendor of juice and arepas, to the trial lawyer.

But it is not the only figure that should be analyzed. He Dane highlights that around 17,000 vallenatos are underemployed, that is, they work fewer hours and They receive lower wages than they would like.

NEW WORKERS

According to him Danein the urban area of ​​the city there are around 489,000 people, of which 74% make up the population of working age. The good news is that the reduction in unemployment was due to the increase in employed people. In previous months unemployment decreased but because many people stopped looking for work.

In the month of June, according to Dane, around 2.000 personas entered the labor market Valledupar, reaching 179,000 the number of employed. The first semester of 2023 was a year positive in the fight to reduce the number of unemployed people in the capital of the department. to January, the Dane projected 34,000 people unable to get jobs. As of June, that number had dropped to 29,000. Although it is still high, since September 2021 it has not been registered a number less than 30,000.

WHO DYNAMISES?

Following the trend of the last 10 years, vehicle trade and repair are the main generators of employment in the city, with more than 40,611 employed people, According to the latest survey of Dane.

In second place is public administration and health care, which It is striking (30 thousand people). Then there are transportation, artistic activities, construction and accommodation..

By Deivis Caro

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

