Unemployment rate in Colombia fell to 9.3% in June 2023

The unemployment rate in Colombia stood at 9.3% in June 2023, which meant a decrease of 1.2 percentage points compared to May, the month in which it was 10.5%, according to the Department National Statistics Office (DANE).

According to DANE, in June 2023 there were 2.37 million unemployed people in Colombia, which represents a decrease of about 270,000 people compared to the previous month.

DANE highlighted that the gap in the unemployment rate between men and women was 3.9 percentage points, with unemployment at 7.7% for men and 11.6% for women in June 2023.

In the second quarter of 2023, the unemployment rate was 10.2%, while the employment rate reached 57.7%.

In June 2023, the occupancy rate was 58.3%, representing 23.05 million people employed, showing an increase of 0.55 percentage points compared to the previous month.

The sectors that generated the most employment in June 2023 were “Public administration and defense, education and human health care” with 269,000 additional jobs compared to June 2022, followed by “Professional, scientific, technical and administrative service activities » with 266,000 more jobs.

On the other hand, the sector that lost the most jobs was “Information and communications” with a decrease of 108,000 jobs, followed by “Agriculture, livestock, hunting, forestry and fishing” with a loss of 8,000 jobs compared to May. of 2022.

The population out of the labor force in June 2023 was 14.1 million people, approximately 160,000 less than the previous month.

In addition, the informality rate in the country remained stable at 55.7%, a figure that remained the same as in May 2023, according to the DANE report.

