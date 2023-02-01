Globally, Neiva closed 2022 with an unemployment rate of 11.6, which means a reduction compared to the immediately previous year where a global rate of 13.7% was obtained. For the month of December, informality in the city increased according to DANE.

DIARIO DEL HUILA, ECONOMY

The National Administrative Department of Statistics (Dane) released yesterday the results of the labor market survey in Colombia for the month of December 2022 where it is shown that the percentage was 10.3%.

But with this figure, the global unemployment rate that the country had during 2022 was revealed, which was 11.2%, which represented a reduction of 1.6 percentage points (pps) compared to the data for 2021 (13.8% ).

In December 2022, the employed population of the country was 22.5 million people, compared to the 21.5 million employed in the same month in 2021, thus representing a variation of 4.5%. The 13 cities and metropolitan areas contributed 3.4 percentage points (pp) to the national variation; In this domain, there was an employed population of 10.6 million people, 739 thousand more people compared to December 2021 (9.8 million).

The cities of Tunja, Florence, Popayán, Valledupar, Quibdo, Neiva, Riohacha, Santa Marta, Armenia and Sincelejo (10 cities) registered 1.1 million inhabitants and contributed 0.2 pp

Occupancy percentages

For the specific case of the city of Neiva, the employed population centered on 52.5%, ranking 17th among the 23 cities and main metropolitan areas in the months of October-December 2022, with a variation of 0.9% compared to to the previous year in the same months.

By sex, in December 2022, Colombia had an increase of 664 thousand employed women and 309 thousand employed men. According to the age range, the greatest increases in the national total were registered in women (358 thousand) and in men (148) between 25 and 54 years of age.

From the perspective of the branches of economic activity, in the national total, Manufacturing industries had the highest increase in employed persons in December 2022 (+249 thousand) compared to the same month of 2021, thus contributing 1.2 percentage points to the variation nationwide and reaching 2.5 million employed people.

In turn, in Public Administration and defense, education and human health care services, the number of employed increased by 207 thousand people to contribute 1.0 pp to the national variation with 2.7 million employed people. On the other hand, Commerce and vehicle repair registered 3.8 million employees in the last month of the year with a variation of -121 thousand employees and a contribution of -0.6 pp

National figures.

According to occupational position and at the national level, in December 2022, the number of employed individuals increased by 966 thousand compared to the same month of the previous year, which represented a contribution of 4.6 percentage points (pp); On the other hand, there was a fall of 95,000 employed in the day laborer or laborer position, thus contributing -0.4 pp

unemployed population

Arauca, Quibdó and Mocoa were the cities that registered the highest unemployment rates during 2022. According to Dane, these were 29.4%, 23.8% and 23.8% respectively.

Contrasting this are those presented in Bucaramanga and its metropolitan area, Leticia and San Andrés, which registered unemployment rates of 8.9%, 8.8% and 6.9% respectively.

Meanwhile, in the capital the rate was 11.4%, slightly above the national average of 11.2%. While in Medellín the indicator was 10.8%, in Cali it was 11.5% and in Barranquilla it was 11.9%.

At the national level, the unemployed population in December 2022 fell by 111,000 people compared to the same month in 2021, that is, it reached 2.6 million unemployed. In the 13 cities and metropolitan areas, the total number of unemployed was 1.3 million, representing an increase of 1.3%.

Tunja, Florencia, Popayán, Valledupar, Quibdó, Neiva, Riohacha, Santa Marta, Armenia and Sincelejo, the unemployed population decreased by 3 thousand people, contributing -0.1 to the national total.

By sex, the reduction in the unemployed population in December 2022 for the national total was greater in women (-91 thousand) than in men (-20 thousand). According to age ranges, this decrease was focused on women (-62,000) and men (-50,000) between 25 and 54 years of age.

The unemployment rate for young people between the ages of 15 and 28 in the national total in the October-December 2022 quarter was 16.7%; the same period of the previous year was 19.2%. The cities that registered the highest unemployment rates were Quibdó and Ibagué, with 33.9% and 24.9%, respectively. On the contrary, the lowest unemployment rates were for Bucaramanga AM and Manizales AM, with 12.8% and 13.5%, respectively.

Labor force

The population outside the labor force in the national total for November 2022 was 14.2 million people. This is a variation of -2.2% compared to what was registered in December 2021 (14.5 million).

In the 13 cities and metropolitan areas, the population outside the labor force was 6.1 million, representing a decrease of 7.9%, among the cities of r Tunja, Florencia, Popayán, Valledupar, Quibdó, Neiva, Riohacha, Santa Marta, Armenia and Sincelejo, with a total of 836 thousand people, contributed -0.1.

According to the type of activity carried out, the greatest variation of the population outside the labor force in December 2022 for the national total, was in household chores with -737 thousand, of which -490 thousand were women and – 247 thousand were men.

Unemployment rate 23 cities and metropolitan areas.

In December

Regarding the monthly figures, in December there were 22.46 million people employed, that is, 973,000 people found employment compared to the same month last year. While the unemployed population fell by 111,000 people and the population out of the labor force fell by 319,000 people.

The unemployment rate for that month alone was 10.3%, 0.8 percentage points less than that registered in December 2021. The gender gap was 4.6 percentage points in that month, since the indicator in the case for men it was 8.3% and for women it was 12.9%.

By geographic domain, unemployment in populated centers and dispersed rural areas was 7.1%, while in the 13 cities and metropolitan areas it was 10.8% and in other capitals, 11.1%.

informality

In December this phenomenon fell 1.7% at the national level, with a total of 57.6% of people in the informal sector. For last year the figure was 59.3%.

The cities with the highest proportion of informally employed population in the October-December 2022 quarter were Valledupar and Riohacha, with 69.6% and 68.1%, respectively. For their part, those with the lowest proportions were Bogotá DC and Manizales AM with 33.9% and 37.2%, respectively.

In this case, Neiva had a percentage of 49.8%, which increased compared to the month of October, when a total of 45.8% was presented.

INFOGRAPHIC

Neiva data for the last quarter of 2022

% population of working age: 76.1%

Overall participation rate: 59.9%

Occupancy rate: 52.5%

Unemployment rate: 11.4%

Underemployment rate: 5.9%

Of the total population there are 264 thousand inhabitants in working conditions

The employed people are 139 thousand and the unemployed 18 thousand