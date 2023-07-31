Unemployment rate in the country fell to 9.3% in June: Dane

Unemployment continues to fall in Colombia, the National Administrative Department (Dane) revealed that for June the rate stood at 9.3%, which represents a decrease of 1.9 percentage points compared to the figure for the same month last year. , when it was at 11.3%.

According to Dane, this indicator has not been in a single digit since June 2019, when it was 9.7%.

The unemployment rate for the national total in June 2023 was 11.6% for women, while that of men was 7.7%, with a gender gap of 3.9 percentage points.

In the same way, the department added that for the sixth month of the year, the branches of activity that contributed the most to the positive variation of the employed population with 1.2 pp were Public administration and defense, education and human health care; and Professional, scientific, technical and administrative service activities.

Working population

The employed population of the country was 23.0 million people, which represents a variation of 4.7% compared to the 22.0 million employed in the same month in 2022, (statistically significant variation). Thirteen Cities and Metropolitan Areas contributed 3.1 percentage points (pp) to the national variation; In this domain, there was an employed population of 11.0 million people, 677 thousand more people compared to June 2022 (10.3 million).

Sex and age

Colombia had an increase of 591 thousand employed women and 439 thousand employed men. According to the age range, the largest increases in the national total were registered in women aged 25 to 54 (340,000) and in the same range for men (268,000) (statistically significant variations).

cities

The domain 13 Cities and their Metropolitan Areas reported 11.0 million employed persons, contributing 3.1 pp to the national variation. For its part, Other Headers reported 6.1 million employed persons, which meant a contribution of 1.0 pp to the national total (statistically significant variations). Populated centers and dispersed rural areas registered 4.8 million employed (0.5 pp more) and the ten cities that include Tunja, Florencia, Popayán, Valledupar, Quibdó, Neiva, Riohacha, Santa Marta, Armenia and Sincelejo registered 1, 1 million employed contributing 0.1 percentage points to the national variation.

branches of activity

Public administration and defense, education and human health care had the highest increase in employment in June 2023 (+269 thousand) compared to the same month in 2022, thus contributing 1.2 percentage points to the national variation, reaching 2 .9 million people employed. Followed by Professional, scientific, technical and administrative services activities in which the number of employed increased by 266 thousand people to contribute 1.2 pp to the national variation, with 1.8 million employed people. On the other hand, Information and communications registered a decrease of -108 thousand employed during the sixth month of the year and with a contribution of -0.5 pp

unemployed population

At the national level, the unemployed population in June 2023 decreased by 419 thousand people compared to the same month in 2022, which reflects a variation of -15.0%, thus reaching 2.4 million unemployed.

