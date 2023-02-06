Unemployment in December 2022 stood at 10.3%, which implied a return to double-digit terrain after October and November had records of less than 10%.

With this, average unemployment for 2022 was 11.2%, a figure that shows that the recovery of the economy was higher than that of employment, since employment levels were never recovered like those seen just before the health emergency. while the economy did exceed pre-pandemic levels.

For Anif, the unemployment data for December is in line with the predictions made in recent months. Now, there are effects on employment on the demand side, due to inflationary pressures and monetary policy decisions that already translate into a lower payment capacity of households and therefore affect sectors such as commerce, where the greater number of employed.

Meanwhile, on the supply side, there is a greater number of unemployed, which means higher pressure on the labor market, which, together with deep structural problems, push unemployment up.

According to what was established by Anif, in his economic commentary, what is believed is that the economic panorama presages that this pattern will continue to be seen during the coming months.

