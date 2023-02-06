Home News Unemployment, the challenge
News

Unemployment, the challenge

by admin
Unemployment, the challenge

Unemployment in December 2022 stood at 10.3%, which implied a return to double-digit terrain after October and November had records of less than 10%.

With this, average unemployment for 2022 was 11.2%, a figure that shows that the recovery of the economy was higher than that of employment, since employment levels were never recovered like those seen just before the health emergency. while the economy did exceed pre-pandemic levels.

For Anif, the unemployment data for December is in line with the predictions made in recent months. Now, there are effects on employment on the demand side, due to inflationary pressures and monetary policy decisions that already translate into a lower payment capacity of households and therefore affect sectors such as commerce, where the greater number of employed.

Meanwhile, on the supply side, there is a greater number of unemployed, which means higher pressure on the labor market, which, together with deep structural problems, push unemployment up.

According to what was established by Anif, in his economic commentary, what is believed is that the economic panorama presages that this pattern will continue to be seen during the coming months.

The post Unemployment, the challenge appeared first on Diario Occidente.

See also  Nanhu District Bureau uses refined management to promote the quality of scenic spots

You may also like

Vaqueros de Montería continues victorious path and dreams...

Symptoms and alerts that help prevent cancer

Turkey lives the greatest tragedy in its history.

Former Governor Carlos Julio González Villa, will reach...

Pilot entry to Cundinamarca by the 80 seeks...

Claudia López branded the words of the Minister...

On June 4, inter-party consultations will be held...

Yopaleño died in Boyacá in a traffic accident...

América de Cali: the player who was involved...

The 6 strongest earthquakes that have been recorded...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy