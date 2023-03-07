Under the zero-clearing policy of the Communist Party of China, many companies have laid off employees, and the employment situation of fresh graduates is severe. The picture shows a job fair in Wuhan on March 10, 2021. (STR/AFP)

[The Epoch Times, March 06, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Zhao Fenghua) Recently, at a job fair held by Henan University of Economics and Law, grass-roots jobs such as waiters and dishwashing workers appeared. The unemployment status of college students has aroused social concern. The above news appeared on Weibo hot searches.

Based on mainland media reports, on March 4, at a talent recruitment fair held by Henan University of Economics and Law, many hotels and catering companies recruited waiters, cold dish masters, porters, dishwashing workers and other grassroots personnel. Among them, the monthly salary of the waiter is 3,000 to 3,999 yuan (RMB, the same below), the cashier is 2,000 to 2,999 yuan, and the minimum salary is only 2,000 yuan.

In this regard, the Zhengzhou Public Employment Talent Service Center responded on March 6 that there are still some positions in this recruitment for social job seekers. A recruiter from a catering company said that there is nothing wrong with recruiting the above-mentioned positions at the college student job fair, and that capable college students will also have the opportunity to be promoted to management in the future.

The news fermented on the Internet, causing heated discussions.

Netizen “PooChai_Ultra”: Dishwashers are promoted to management. Is it because customer service is too simple or being a school is too stupid?

Scholar: Unemployment pressure for college students in recession

Netizen “Yuan Guobao”: After studying hard for ten years, he graduated as a dishwasher. After graduating from university, you find out that your classmates who are admitted to junior colleges and those who are admitted to technical secondary schools are washing dishes with you in the back kitchen. The key is that you may not be able to wash others well. This is not a magical realism novel. But the naked reality! Cool comments from netizens: Sending off the era of cheap migrant workers and ushering in the era of cheap college students.Netizen “Zhengzhou Lawyer Luo”: This shows how poor Zhengzhou’s economy is.

Statistics show that in 2023, China‘s fresh college graduates will reach 11.58 million, a year-on-year increase of 820,000. Before the two sessions of the Communist Party of China, the authorities admitted at a press conference that the employment situation of college students is severe and that “stable employment” is facing challenges.

Recently, a video posted by a female college student in Hunan went viral on the Internet. She cried and said that she had interviewed more than 30 companies but could not find a job. She expressed despair in the video: “Sometimes I wonder, what’s the point of me going to college?”

Dr. Xie Tian, ​​a professor at the Aiken School of Business at the University of South Carolina in the United States , recently told The Epoch Times that as China ‘s economy falls into recession, many college students will face unemployment upon graduation.

Dr. Xie Tian said: “With the emergence of the aftermath of the ‘clearing’ policy, the industrial chain has moved outward, and a large number of joint ventures and foreign-funded enterprises have withdrawn from China, resulting in a rapid increase in the number of unemployed people in China. Large-scale manufacturing industries have left China, resulting in Migrant workers and young people are unemployed on a large scale. This summer, 11 million college students are about to graduate and join the labor market. The overall economic downturn and reduced employment will lead to particularly high unemployment pressure.”

Responsible editor: Li Qiong#