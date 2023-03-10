Yemenat

Ahmed Saif Hashed

(1)

We have two judicial rulings that slay the Ministry of Information in Sana’a.

Her condition is like someone who “seeks refuge from Ramadan with fire.”

It does not respect the judiciary, and does not implement judicial rulings and decisions.

Rather, it persists stubbornly in confronting the judiciary and confronting rights.

Double loss.

(2)

The Ministry of Information is waging losing battles that only a loser fights, who does not care about his loss before the truth, and before the judiciary, relying on the authority that supports him, so he pushes it to double his loss, and what is fatal to its reputation and the reputation of those in charge of it, and even to the reputation of the authority itself, and its exposure and exposure before the people in whose name it speaks.

(3)

The Ministry of Information insists on continuing its foolishness and intransigence towards the Voice of Yemen radio station, which is owned by Majali Al-Samadi.

A fool is the one who takes a loss to a double loss..

When foolishness, adolescence, and indiscretion combine, the result is undoubtedly disastrous, and failure in leadership is grave and abject.

There is no rational person among them who tells the Ministry of Information that enough is enough.

(4)

There is no rational person among them who says to the Ministry of Information, “Enough with humiliation and shame.”

There is no rational person among them who tells her to respect our judges, not theirs.

Not a single Rashid among them tells her that passion does not produce respect or a good mention.

Strength vanishes when circles rotate, and even collapses at the first earthquake, becoming humiliation and palliative.

I feel ashamed to see the end after emptiness, arrogance and impotence.

(5)

Leave something that says that on the day of your power, authority, and power, you respected one judicial ruling that was just, so you implemented it, and you treated a citizen who searches for justice to the point of exhaustion and exhaustion.

As for you to be healed by his suffering, this is only done by mean people who no longer have water or shame in their faces.

Majali Al-Samadi deserves a brighter right than Shams.

So why do you deny him when the judiciary has said his word?

He’s right right.

(6)

There is no need for you to insist that you are only at the bottom of the dump.

Afita is evidence of blatant stupidity and an accumulated, deep-seated, and fatal inferiority complex.

What we suffer from is a reckless teenager who has become dominant and devolved. She lost her mind and her sanity.

If there were among you one of the advocates of truth, the situation would not have reached what it has reached in terms of arrogance, arrogance, and arrogance in falsehood and perseverance in it.

Voice of Yemen radio condemns you every day.

(7)

Grow up a little bit, just to try.

Your excuses and the justification of your intransigence under the pretext of a crowd and tar will not lift you up, rather it will bring you down more, and lift us up because we have denounced the truth, rejected it, and fought over it, while you delved into falsehood and strengthened yourself with power, and increased foolishness and emptiness, and you reached its climax with rudeness, and in the fall there is an abyss without bottom or resolution.

(8)

Some call it forgotten transfers

Some call it unpaid transfers

I call it the forgotten crimes

From 2008 to today.

(9)

The Finance Committee in the Sana’a Parliament met with the Money Exchange Association

At the end of last week, she had previously met with the deputy governor of the Central Bank in Sana’a regarding the issue of the so-called “forgotten” transfers referred by the council to the committee.

What I and others think is that there are still missing links in the matter..

(10)

When we see the difference in the dealings of the authorities and the regulatory and security agencies between the “sultanate” and the exchange companies, whose owners are swollen with the victims’ money, we realize that we are living in a crisis of equality, a crisis of citizenship, and the loss of a homeland.

(11)

Aden Council of Ministers stresses the need to eliminate illegal levies..

We also want this from the authority of Sanaa, even if it is a matter of lying and bidding.

The fact that what we need in reality is a Yemen without looting, corruption, or levies for authorities that do not bear any obligations, duties, or services towards our people.

***

Tweet is over.

ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ

An article by writer Mahmoud Yassin regarding the Ministry of Information and the Voice of Yemen and its convicted owner, Majali Al-Samadi.

What should you do, Magli Samadi?

Do they want sympathy to leave you alone?

Are you writing a poem, for example?

A journalist and broadcaster who clung to the soil of his country and mixed his dream with the passion of his belonging, and with what remained in his throat of the will of life, he established the Voice of Yemen radio station.

The statesman representing the top of the media hierarchy plundered it, disregarding the idea of ​​the judiciary as a principle, the judiciary that I resorted to, my dear, and I discovered that the judiciary also needs a method and means to save it from the dungeon of recklessness and the logic of dominance.

Now Al-Shami appealed against your right to deliver your singing voice to a people in need of a tune left in Sana’a.

But who will allow you the minimum level of your sense of existence? Who leaves you this sound? As if everything in Yemen has become a matter of recklessness and possession.

A judicial ruling first is supposed to disclose the existence of a state, so the statesman puts it under his shoes, as if the judiciary is an exclusive idea and its rulings are null and void unless they conform to the desires of the men of power.

Now the appeal rejected Shami’s appeal.

Is there any wisdom left to let you resume your work and your voice to resume broadcasting tones in the ether of countries as if they were dancing on the edge of the abyss..?