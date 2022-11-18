Anas has delivered to mayor of Cortina d’Ampezzo, Gianluca Lorenzithe keys of the Roadman’s house in Acquabona.

The building, located at km 98.822 of the state road 51 “di Alemagna” in the locality of the same name, will be the headquarters of the Unesco Dolomites Foundation and will host a reception and information office of the institution as well as Anas.

«Thanks to the collaboration with Anas», Mayor Lorenzi explained, «the Unesco Foundation will have a new information point at the gates of the town. A result that underlines the commitment of the municipal administration, as well as of the previous one, to offer our guests all the information necessary to know and understand the beauty of our territory and the entire ecosystem of the Dolomites”.

The building has been the subject of an important restoration work carried out with the close collaboration and observance of the local regulations Supervision to bring it back to the original conditions of the time of construction: «The Casa cantoniera di Acquabona», says the Anas Manager of Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia Mario Liberatore, «in addition to the Unesco offices, which will play the role of a front office to provide services to road users in view of the major sporting events that will affect Cortina d’Ampezzo and the Dolomiteswill also host the Anas offices for activities related to the project Smart Roadwhich also sees the use of the Casa Cantoniera Bigontina, formerly the headquarters of the Anas Smart Road control room».

The delivery of the property follows the memorandum of understanding stipulated together with the Municipality of Cortina d’Ampezzo on 6 February 2021 and is part of the framework for the enhancement, redevelopment and accessibility of the Anas Cantoniere Houses which, through reconversion initiatives, such as this one, they constitute a growth factor for cultural activities, the economy and employment of the territories where they are located.