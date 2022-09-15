International tour operators are already on the move. They call to book, but they find space for large groups only in Treviso and its surroundings. Here is one of the problems of the Unesco Hills, which will face even more serious prospects from next spring, after the international media will deal with this “miracle”.

The Japanese television network ‘Tbs’ is shooting a documentary on the Prosecco slopes, which have become a World Heritage Site. For the troupe directed by the director Taguchi it is the first time in the Hills. He did the inspections two weeks ago and is now filming which will last until September 17th. The theme is the entire Unesco site, in its natural, cultural and food and wine aspects. Not only, therefore, the Prosecco vineyards, those of heroic viticulture in particular. Also the historic parish church of San Pietro di Feletto, the museums of Vittorio Veneto, the lakes of Revine, Piazza Marconi in Valdobbiadene, the Piave. «What really surprises me – commented the director – is to find that even after centuries, the hills, with their vineyards and farmhouses, have retained their identity. Those who worked them did so in a timely respect for the environment. The terraces are all of earth, not of stone or stones ».

Excited about this interest Marina Montedoro, president of the Unesco Hills Association. «We are very pleased that this heritage is part of a program famous for its focus on the various world heritage sites around the world.

This means that the fame of these areas has gone very far ». The Japanese troupe has also proved particularly interested in the conservation of biodiversity, with the vineyards that blend harmoniously into the woods. This does not happen everywhere, at least where industry is pressing.

The repeated alarms of the poet Andrea Zanzotto certainly had the merit of helping to stop the industrial buildings. As for the tourists, the foreign ones already arrive en masse on the hills. This is confirmed by the mayor of Valdobbiadene, Luciano Fregonese. “They are Germans, but also Thais, Australians, South Koreans. There is no shortage of Americans ». Three days in Venice, two to discover where Prosecco is born, two more in the Dolomites: this is the offer that is being implemented by tour operators. “It will be the case that next spring our university students who have attended Japanese courses in Venice become available as guides – the Mayor of Fregonese”.

And if made in Italy accelerates in Japan and wine is confirmed as one of the healthiest products in the export balance, the Rising Sun market is confirmed as one of the most important for the Italian wine sector and continues to grow so much that, ‘last year recorded about 150 million euros in the export item, a significant leap compared to 113.3 in 2020 (Istat data analyzed by WineNews). A consolidated relationship – not only if we are talking about wine given that Italian agri-food exports to Japan in 2021 grew by 15% over the previous year – and which aims to strengthen with new agreements and partnerships.