Unexpected New Health Benefit Discovered

Unexpected New Health Benefit Discovered » Science News
For experts, broccoli is a real “superfood”.

A series of researches have underlined, in the past, how to consume broccoli and in general of cruciferous vegetables is important for our health. Now a new study has confirmed the benefits of this type of vegetable, increasingly identifiable as a “superfood”. The new study was done by Penn State University. In fact, it has been known for a long time that habitually eating cruciferous vegetables, i.e. cauliflower, cabbage and Brussels sprouts, would lead to a nsignificant decline in the incidence of cancer and type 2 diabetes. But now, thanks to this new research, it has been discovered that broccoli contains some molecules that, in mice, bind to a specific receptor helping to protect the lining of the small intestine, curbing the development of certain diseases. Gary Perdew, a researcher at Pennsylvania State University, said: “We all know broccoli is good for you, but why? What happens to our body when we eat them? Our study is helping to uncover the mechanisms that allow broccoli to have health benefits in mice and possibly humans as well.”. “This study provides strong scientific evidence on the dietary and disease prevention importance of cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cabbage and Brussels sprouts, which should be part of a normal, daily diet.”he added.

Broccoli: unexpected new health benefits discovered

In their research, published in Laboratory Investigation, Perdew and colleagues discovered that some molecules present in broccoli, the ligands, which bind to a specific aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR), initiate a series of activities that influence the functions of intestine cells. From tests carried out in laboratories, the experts have discovered that i mice not fed broccoli they did not have AHR activity, a factor that caused a substantial alteration of the intestinal barrier function, a shorter transit time of food in the intestine, a decrease in the number of goblet cells and protective mucus and enterocyte cells. Per Perdew: “Simply put, the intestinal health of rats that were not fed broccoli was impaired in a variety of ways known to be associated with the onset of various diseases.”. “Our study therefore indicates that broccoli, and probably other similar foods, are able to be used as natural sources of AHR ligands and that diets rich in these elements contribute to the resilience and health of the small intestine.“, he concluded.

