Unexpected twist in a quadruple murder: after eight years, the daughter of two victims and her husband were accused

SUSPICIOUS TRANSACTIONS AND INHERITANCE DISPUTES REVEALED BEFORE ARREST OF SUSPECTS IN 2015 MURDER CASE

PENDLETON, SOUTH CAROLINA – The peaceful town of Pendleton, South Carolina, was rocked on October 31, 2015, when four members of the same family were found dead in their rural home. Cathy Taylor Scott, 60; her husband, Mike Scott, 58; and their mothers, Violet Taylor, 82, and Barbara Scott, 80, were the victims of a crime that authorities described as “violent and visceral.” Halloween dinner had turned into a scene of horror that no one could explain.

Days later, Amy Vilardi, daughter and granddaughter of two of the victims, publicly expressed her despair and pain, rebuking the murderer and thanking the community for their prayers. However, almost a decade later, Amy and her husband Rosmore “Ross” Vilardi have been at the center of a shocking twist in the case.

The authorities have arrested the daughter of one of the victims as the main suspect in the multiple homicide that shook the town.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride announced the arrest of the couple on December 15, 2023, for the bloody event that had remained unsolved for years.

Forensic analysis suggested that the victims had been dead for several hours, possibly days, before being discovered, casting doubt on the timeline of events. Additionally, suspicious financial transactions and inheritance disputes have come to light, shedding new light on the case.

Records reveal troubling financial transactions executed by Amy’s mother, Cathy Taylor Scott, including significant transfers of money previously belonging to Violet into accounts in Cathy’s name only. Additionally, documents have surfaced that illuminate a tortuous financial path preceding the murders, suggesting a mistaken conviction held by Amy that she was the sole heir to a significant fortune inherited from her grandmother.

The case has led to multiple legal battles, with the family intervening to prevent the Vilardis from benefiting financially following the murders. Ultimately, a judge determined that the disputed funds belonged to Violet, not Cathy, altering the alleged line of inheritance that Amy was preparing to claim.

The Vilardis’ next court date is scheduled for Feb. 20, where they will face charges and more details may be revealed. The community hopes that justice will unravel the skein of this case and shed light on the truth behind a Halloween night that will never be forgotten.

