Unexploded device found near a company in Cetraro – Calabria

(ANSA) – CETRARO, JUNE 17 – An unexploded device was found this morning in Cetraro near a company, Came, specialized in printing products, located in the Marina district, along state road 18.



The carabinieri intervened immediately after some people raised the alarm. The bomb squad of the Provincial Command of the Carabinieri of Cosenza and the Paola company intervened on the spot. Investigators are working to establish what type of explosive was used and try to trace those responsible for what appears to be an act of intimidation. According to what has been learned, TNT was used, placed inside a small metal container and primed with a fuse.



The perpetrators of the gesture would have tried to light the fuse but failed in their intent. (HANDLE).

