Entire pallets of goods vanished from the company, by the dozen. An entrepreneur had thus turned to the Carabinieri of Castelfranco Veneto. The investigations, concluded in the past few hours, have discovered the authors of the shortages. Three employees of a furnishing accessories company in Castellana denounced, surprised by the fact. The Arma soldiers carried out stalking and last night the blitz was triggered. A 42-year-old and a 43-year-old were making four pallets disappear, with products worth 9,000 euros. In the home of another 39-year-old from Treviso, another five pallets and 230 pallets from the same company were found. The value of the illicit transaction, currently being quantified, was significant for tens of thousands of euros.