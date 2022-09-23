Home News Unfaithful employees steal tens of thousands of euros from a Castellana company
News

Unfaithful employees steal tens of thousands of euros from a Castellana company

by admin
Unfaithful employees steal tens of thousands of euros from a Castellana company

Entire pallets of goods vanished from the company, by the dozen. An entrepreneur had thus turned to the Carabinieri of Castelfranco Veneto. The investigations, concluded in the past few hours, have discovered the authors of the shortages. Three employees of a furnishing accessories company in Castellana denounced, surprised by the fact. The Arma soldiers carried out stalking and last night the blitz was triggered. A 42-year-old and a 43-year-old were making four pallets disappear, with products worth 9,000 euros. In the home of another 39-year-old from Treviso, another five pallets and 230 pallets from the same company were found. The value of the illicit transaction, currently being quantified, was significant for tens of thousands of euros.

See also  The park of Villa di Villa used as a bathroom during the festival: complaint from a resident

You may also like

Heshan District Held Safe Heshan Construction Work Promotion...

Ligabue and Accorsi vs Salvini: “Hands off Radiofreccia”

What digital passwords are contained in this “fruit...

The National Standing Committee: Pay close attention to...

Verona, bus with 70 students ends up in...

Liu Guozhong emphasized at the special meeting on...

The anti-mafia seizes warehouses in Remanzacco and Monfalcone...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

Belluno, dear bills: funds from the state but...

Fire in the building in Milan, 50 people...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy