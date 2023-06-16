Unfamiliar combination, open side… Klinsman’s ‘defensive experiment’ left homework :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

The defense without Kim Min-jae and Kim Young-kwon… Short training period reveals organizational problems



‘European’ Park Ji-soo, the task of finding the right person for the side amidst struggles

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Cho Seong-bong = Brian Reina of Peru celebrates a goal in the match between Korea and Peru during the Hana Bank invitation soccer team evaluation match held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Yeonje-gu, Busan on the afternoon of the 16th. South Korean Park Ji-soo is sitting down and making a devastated expression. 2023.06.16. [email protected]

[부산=뉴시스]Reporter Ahn Gyeong-nam = Klinsman-ho, who lost both of the immovable center backs who led the 2022 Qatar World Cup round of 16, experimented with a new defensive line in the game against Peru.

The Korean national soccer team, led by coach Jurgen Klinsmann, lost 0-1 in an evaluation match against Peru held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium at 8:00 pm on the 16th.

After taking office, Klins Manho, who recorded 1 draw and 2 losses in 3 A matches, postponed his first chance to win again.

The biggest topic of the two A-matches in June was finding a new ‘defensive combination’.

Kim Min-jae (Naples) and Kim Young-kwon (Ulsan) were not called up for this call due to military training and muscle injuries in the back of the thigh, respectively.

The two are immovable center backs who guarded the back door of Korea at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

In March, when Klinsman made his debut, he was in charge of the rear in the A-match Colombia (2-2 draw) and Uruguay (1-2 loss).

See also Vaccini, AstraZeneca brake in Italy for the youngest but in Sicily it remains open day [부산=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Geun-soo = The game between Korea and Peru during the Hana Bank invitation football team evaluation match held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Yeonje-gu, Busan on the afternoon of the 16th. Park Ji-soo of Korea is defending in the second half. 2023.06.16. [email protected]

In addition, Kwon Kyung-won (Gamba Osaka), who played as a backup for Kim Min-jae and Kim Young-kwon during the Qatar World Cup, was injured during his team’s J-League game ahead of the convocation and fell off the horse.

Eventually, as key defenders left en masse, manager Klinsman boldly experimented with a new defensive combination.

Among the center backs summoned this time, Park Ji-soo (Portimonense), who has the most A-match experience (30 games), and Jung Seung-hyun, who was selected as a substitute for Kwon Kyung-won, were chosen as partners.

Park Ji-soo, who was unable to play in the Qatar World Cup due to injury, later advanced to the European stage and gained experience in the Portuguese league.

Jung Seung-hyun is contributing to his team, Ulsan Hyundai, leading the K-League 1 this season.

The sides have also changed. Instead of Kim Jin-soo (Jeonbuk), who returned from injury, Ki-je Lee (Suwon) played left defense, while Moon-hwan Kim (Jeonbuk) and Tae-hwan Kim (Ulsan) were left out due to injuries and poor physical condition, while Hyun-beom Ahn (Jeju) played the right defense. Ahn Hyun-beom was his A-match debut.

[부산=뉴시스] Reporter Jeong Byeong-hyeok = Ahn Hyun-beom breaks through the game between Korea and Peru in the Hana Bank invitation football team evaluation match held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Yeonje-gu, Busan on the afternoon of the 16th. 2023.06.16. [email protected] See also China Eastern Airlines MU5735 cliff-type strange fall experts try to solve the mystery | 737 passenger plane | MU5735 flight | vertical fall

It is an ‘unfamiliar combination’ that I have never seen before in Bentoho days.

The bold experiment failed, revealing many loopholes as a result.

In football, the defense line is more important than other positions, and breathing with teammates. So it takes a long time to get organized.

This four-back defense, organized by coach Klinsman, worked together for only four days until the day before the game, and went against Peru. Of course, it is difficult to expect a perfect organization.

In addition, the fact that Ahn Hyun-beom and Lee Ki-je, who are more familiar with the role of wingback in the three-back than the side fullback of the four-back in their team, had an effect on the side.

When you don’t own the ball, that is, a three-back with five defenders and a four-back with four to fill the space, the positioning of the side defenders is completely different.

[부산=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Myeong-nyeon = Coach Klinsmann is giving instructions during the match between Korea and Peru during the Hana Bank invitation soccer team evaluation match held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Yeonje-gu, Busan on the afternoon of the 16th. 2023.06.16. [email protected]

In fact, in the scene where the first goal was conceded, right fullback Ahn Hyun-beom came too far in and missed Brian Reina, Peru’s left striker.

Coach Klinsman tried to experiment with new players while maintaining the same four-back system as when Kim Min-jae and Kim Young-kwon played, but experiments that did not consider the player’s characteristics were rather poisonous.

Of course, it is encouraging to find a balance in the second half. As Park Ji-soo took center stage, the frequency of allowing space decreased compared to the first half.

You can’t be full on the first drink. However, the defensive formation, which lacked key defenders such as Kim Min-jae, left a lot of homework in the game against Peru.

Meanwhile, Klinsmann will move to the Daejeon World Cup Stadium on the 20th to face El Salvador.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]