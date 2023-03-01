The Superintendency of Transportation announced this Wednesday measures against Viva Air after the airline decided last Monday night to suddenly suspend its national and international operations. The determination of the low-cost airline generated chaos in the country’s airports, as thousands of people were stranded waiting for a solution.

For this reason, “the Superintendence of Transportation found merits to open an administrative investigation and formulation of charges, based, among other things, on the fact that the aforementioned airline did not accompany said suspension with the provision of complete, truthful, timely and accurate information to each of users, as ordered by the Consumer Statute and the Aeronautical Regulations of Colombia”, indicates the press release issued by the agency.

Additionally, the Entity imposed an administrative measure ordering said airline to develop a User Service Plan in order to deal with the situation presented with this decision.

In addition, the periodic remission of the PQRD that is filed by the users is ordered, the issuance of an official statement stating the service channels; in the same way that compensatory measures and reimbursements are implemented where appropriate.

“The Entity exercises its inspection, surveillance and control functions rigorously in terms of air transport, therefore, compliance with the provisions of the regulations is essential and in this particular case, there were around 466,604 users who had confirmed reservations to February 27, the date of the suspension of Viva’s operations. Additionally, SuperTransporte was able to verify through the airline’s website that tickets continued to be sold, and that, for the same date, 5,750 reservations had already been sold. For this reason, the Entity will ensure the rights of users and the proper functioning of the air sector in our country,” said Ayda Lucy Ospina Arias, Superintendent of Transportation.

SANCTIONS

If found responsible for the charges against it by the Superintendence of Transportation, the airline Fast Colombia – Viva could be fined between 1 and 2,000 smlmv, as established by the Colombian Aeronautical Regulations.

Likewise, non-compliance with the administrative measure will lead to the imposition of successive fines of up to 500 smlmv, in accordance with the provisions of article 90 of Law 1437 of 2011.

Meanwhile, Francisco Lalinde, president of Viva Air, has indicated “at this time we do not have the capacity to return money.”

«That money from the tickets, if we enter into the liquidation process, enter as debts that the company has. We are in the process of Law 550 and the first category that it determines in terms of response is employees,” Lalinde added.

Regarding the sale of tickets on the same Monday, prior to the announcement of the suspension of operations, the president of Viva Air revealed that “since Thursday of the previous week we had been looking to speak with civil aeronautics. (…) The minister knew that we were at risk of closing operations between Monday and Tuesday. And the director of Aerocivil had a WhatsApp from us. We had to resolve the legal aspects first.”



Therefore, the decision was made at 6:10 pm after a meeting with shareholders, but there was a process of an hour and a half in which they defined where the planes that were on the ground were, how to communicate to pilots and other personnel that was flying, disconnect operation with travel agencies, among other legal aspects.

“It is not an exercise as simple as turning it off and that’s it, because there is such an important human factor. And in these seven months managing a crisis we have put users first”, stated Lalinde.

This time they had to prioritize their collaborators. In fact, they ask them to accept the settlement with the cash flow they have – which allows them to operate for only seven days. After this time, the president of Viva Air believes that the airline will be liquidated: “I don’t think there is a different scenario, given the current cash situation.”