Jörg Veigel, who bought a shabby brick building shell in the Wehrgraben with his Zeugstätte III GmbH and had it razed, was able to get something out of the idea of ​​some Steyr sports fans. In addition to an office building and a bistro on its ground floor, the developer also planned a rubber dam in the Steyr river and an artificial wave for surfers in its current.